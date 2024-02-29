Pascal Pedro Siblings: The Inspiring Pascals Behind the Top Actor

Pedro Pascal is a Chilean-born actor known for his roles in various TV series and films.

He gained prominence for portraying Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Pedro has also starred as Javier Peña in the Netflix series Narcos, the titular character in Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Joel Miller in the HBO series The Last of Us.

Born José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal on April 2, 1975, in Santiago, Chile, he comes from a family that sought political asylum in Denmark during his early years.

Pedro is recognized for his versatile acting skills and has garnered significant success in the entertainment industry.

Siblings overview

Pedro has three siblings, Javiera Balmaceda, Lux Pascal and Nicolás Balmaceda Pascal.

Javiera is an older sister who works as the head of local originals for Spanish-speaking Latin America at Amazon Studios.

While Lux Pascal is an actress and transgender activist, Nicolás is a doctor pursuing a PhD in pediatric neurology.

Pedro has a close bond with his siblings and often shows his support for them publicly.

Javiera Balmaceda

Javiera is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, currently serving as the Head of Local Originals for Latin America at Amazon Studios.

With over 15 years of experience, she has managed various content-related departments for international media companies.

Javiera has held key positions at Amazon Studios, including Head of Local Originals for LatAm + CA/AU and Head of Local Originals, Spanish Speaking Latin American.

She has also been involved in significant projects like the successful series Maradona: Sueño Bendito and films such as Argentina 1985, which was nominated for the Best Foreign Film category at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Javiera has been instrumental in promoting diversity and representation in the entertainment industry, particularly for Latinas.

She emphasizes the importance of showcasing diverse stories and characters from Latin America to combat stereotypes.

Javiera’s work reflects a commitment to highlighting the talent and richness of Latin American culture both behind and in front of the camera.

Her career trajectory includes roles at Claro Video, DLA, MySpace Latin America, Cartoon Network, Boomerang Latin America and other notable companies.

Javiera’s dedication to promoting Latin American talent and stories is evident in her various projects and initiatives within the industry.

Also Read: Nick Cannon Siblings: Getting to Know the Cannon Clan

Lux Pascal

Lux, born on June 4, 1992, is an American-born Chilean actress and transgender activist.

She studied theater at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile before pursuing a degree from The Juilliard School’s MFA Acting program, from which she graduated in 2023.

Lux is known for her roles in various productions, including the Spanish language series, La Jauría and the film La California.

She has also appeared alongside her brother Pedro Pascal in the TV series Narcos.

Lux publicly came out as a transgender woman in February 2021, receiving immense support from her brother Pedro and the LGBTQIA community.

She advocates for non-binary identities and actively supports trans rights.

Lux’s career spans across theater, television, and film, with notable performances in productions like Los 80, Prueba de actitud and Narcos.

Recently, she has landed a significant role in the upcoming thriller, Summer War, marking her first feature film role since coming out as a trans woman.

Nicolás Balmaceda Pascal

Nicolás, the younger brother of Pedro Pascal, has chosen a career in the medical field, specifically pursuing a Ph.D. in pediatric neurology.

Unlike his siblings involved in the entertainment industry, Nicolás prefers to keep a low profile and is described as someone who dislikes attention but is passionate about making a positive impact through his work.

Pedro has publicly expressed admiration for Nicolás, highlighting his intelligence, kindness, and dedication to helping others.

Nicolás’ choice to pursue a career in pediatric neurology showcases his commitment to making a difference in the healthcare sector.