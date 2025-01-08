China Square to Open 7th Branch at Greenspan Mall on January 13th, 2025

China Square, the leading retail destination known for offering a wide range of products at affordable prices, is set to expand its presence with the opening of its 7th branch at Greenspan Mall in Donholm, Nairobi. The grand opening is scheduled for January 13, 2025.

The new Greenspan Mall branch will continue China Square’s tradition of offering a diverse selection of products, including electronics, fashion, household items, and more. Customers will enjoy competitive pricing and an extensive range of goods, ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

To celebrate the opening, China Square is offering a special promotion: 20% off on all items on January 13th and 14th, 2025. Shoppers will have the opportunity to access great deals and discounts during the first two days of the branch’s operation.

China Square’s branches, Locations & contact details

China Square Branches in Kenya

Unicity Mall, Thika Road, Nairobi Address : Unicity Mall, Thika Road, Nairobi

: Unicity Mall, Thika Road, Nairobi Contact : +254 700 000 000

: +254 700 000 000 Features: Offers electronics, household items, clothing, and more. The Waterfront Mall, Karen, Nairobi Address : The Waterfront Mall, Karen, Nairobi

: The Waterfront Mall, Karen, Nairobi Contact : +254 701 000 000

: +254 701 000 000 Features: Wide range of products including tech gadgets, fashion, and home essentials. Langata Hyper, Langata, Nairobi Address : Langata Hyper, Langata, Nairobi

: Langata Hyper, Langata, Nairobi Contact : +254 702 000 000

: +254 702 000 000 Features: Variety of products catering to everyday needs. Nyali Bazaar, Mombasa Address : Nyali Bazaar, Mombasa

: Nyali Bazaar, Mombasa Contact : +254 703 000 000

: +254 703 000 000 Features: Extensive range of products, including fashion and technology. Two Rivers Mall, Nairobi Address : Two Rivers Mall, Nairobi

: Two Rivers Mall, Nairobi Contact : +254 704 000 000

: +254 704 000 000 Features: Offers a mix of electronics, clothing, and household items. Greenspan Mall, Donholm, Nairobi Address : Greenspan Mall, Donholm, Nairobi

: Greenspan Mall, Donholm, Nairobi Contact : +254 705 000 000

: +254 705 000 000 Features: Special promotion: 20% off on January 13th and 14th, 2025. Mega City Mall, Kisumu Address : Mega City Mall, Kisumu

: Mega City Mall, Kisumu Contact : +254 706 000 000

: +254 706 000 000 Features: Launched on November 23, 2024, with a wide variety of products.

China Square is renowned for its extensive product selection, competitive pricing, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Each branch is designed to offer a seamless shopping experience, ensuring that customers find everything they need in one place.

Whether you are looking for the latest electronics, trendy fashion, or household essentials, China Square branches provide a comprehensive shopping experience tailored to meet diverse needs.