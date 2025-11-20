Chiquis Rivera, the Grammy-winning singer, author, and reality TV personality, has built an impressive career in the world of Regional Mexican music. As of 2025, Chiquis Rivera net worth is estimated at $3 million, earned through her successful music career, bestselling book, television ventures, and entrepreneurial projects.

Chiquis Rivera Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth June 26, 1985 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Early Life

Born Janney Marín Rivera on June 26, 1985, in Los Angeles, California, Chiquis is the eldest daughter of the late Mexican-American superstar Jenni Rivera. Raised in a highly musical and entrepreneurial family, she grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry long before launching her own career.

Her childhood was marked by both public attention and personal struggles, many of which she later shared in her memoir. Despite the challenges, Chiquis stepped into the spotlight with a strong work ethic and determination to carve out her own identity beyond her mother’s legacy.

Music Career

Chiquis officially launched her singing career in 2014, releasing her first single “Paloma Blanca” as a tribute to her mother shortly after Jenni Rivera’s tragic passing. The emotional debut helped introduce her to millions of fans across the U.S. and Mexico.

Studio Albums and Chart Success

Ahora (2015) – Her debut studio album showcased her vocal style and earned positive reactions from Regional Mexican audiences.

– Her debut studio album showcased her vocal style and earned positive reactions from Regional Mexican audiences. Entre Botellas (2018) – A polished follow-up featuring collaborations and a deeper dive into banda and norteño influences.

Chiquis continued gaining recognition with her later projects, eventually achieving a Latin Grammy Award, solidifying her position as one of the most prominent women in Regional Mexican music today.

Television Career and Reality TV Popularity

Long before debuting as a singer, Chiquis became a familiar face through reality television.

Notable TV Appearances

Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C (2010) – Her first major television introduction.

– Her first major television introduction. I Love Jenni (2011–2013) – The hit series that followed the Rivera family’s daily life.

– The hit series that followed the Rivera family’s daily life. Chiquis ‘n Control (2012) – A short-lived spin-off showcasing her personal projects.

– A short-lived spin-off showcasing her personal projects. The Riveras (2016) – A family-centered reality series that further boosted her visibility.

Her TV success played a significant role in building her brand and public identity, contributing to her growing net worth.

Author and Entrepreneur

In 2015, Chiquis published her memoir Forgiveness, which became a bestselling title in the U.S. Latino market. The book offered a raw, emotional look into her childhood, her relationship with her mother, and the controversies that followed her through the media.

The success of her writing further expanded her income streams beyond music and television.

Chiquis Rivera Awards

Chiquis has repeatedly been recognized for her contributions to Regional Mexican music:

Lo Nuestro Award — Regional Mexican Female Artist of the Year (2016)

Lo Nuestro Award — Female Artist of the Year (2017)

Premios de la Radio — Female Artist of the Year (2015)

Latin Grammy Award in later years (not listed in the original text but part of her real-life accolades)

These achievements underscore her rapid rise and influence in a genre historically dominated by men.

Chiquis Rivera Net Worth

Chiquis Rivera net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

