Chiromo Hospital calls for open, transparent probe in Susan Toto murder

Chiromo Hospital Group spoke for the first time in the murder of Dr. Susan Njoki, a nurse and founder of Toto Touch organisation.

An autopsy showed she was strangled while admitted at Chiromo Hospital Group, Braeside branch.

Renowned psychiatrist and Chiromo Hospital Group’s founder, Dr. Frank Njenga, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed sorrow and remorse, terming the death of Dr. Toto, known to him personally, as a moment of reckoning for the facility and for mental healthcare in the country.

He emphasised that transparency and truth must be prioritised to ensure those culpable are held accountable.

“Truth is paramount to all other concerns in this case. We care for the vulnerable, and now we must prove it when it’s hardest to do so,” said Dr. Njenga.

“First, I extend my deepest condolences to her family and to everyone grieving this loss. A brilliant young woman known to me personally died in our care. That demands more than sorrow. It demands truth.”

The hospital stated that it is fully cooperating with investigators and is conducting an internal review of its operational and procedural protocols in the wake of the incident.

“We are actively engaged in self-introspection and review of our operational and procedural mandates. Our commitment is and has always been to be better and to do better for all our stakeholders and those in our care,” Dr. Njenga said.

Dr. Njenga hailed Dr. Toto’s voice in mental health advocacy, describing her as a committed professional whose legacy must be protected even in death.

“Dr. Toto’s voice of advocacy and care for those with mental health deserves to be heard, even now. The best way we honour her is by ensuring that the truth surrounding the circumstances of her death is established in an open and transparent manner.”

“As one who worked with her in mental health advocacy, my sense of loss is both personal and professional. I hope and pray that her work will not have been in vain,” said Dr. Njenga.

Njoki, who had a documented history of mental health treatment, was reportedly taken to the hospital against her will by four individuals.

She died less than 24 hours later. An autopsy conducted by a team of six pathologists confirmed that she died of manual strangulation.

Chiromo Hospital Group had earlier stated it was cooperating with detectives from Kabete Police Station and had preserved all records relevant to the case.

Dr. Toto’s husband, Alloise Ngure, who has been listed as a person of interest, was arrested and released on cash bail last Friday.

Sources close to the probe indicate more suspects may be arrested in the coming days, some of whom are believed to have gone into hiding.

Police plan to move the case to court and prefer murder charges.