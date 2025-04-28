Chloe Coleman Siblings: Getting to Know Mia Coleman

Chloe Coleman is an American actress born on November 23, 2008, in Los Angeles, California.

Of African, Eastern European, and English descent, she has become a recognizable figure in Hollywood due to her distinctive look and emotionally rich performances.

Raised in a family deeply embedded in the entertainment industry, Coleman was exposed to film and television sets from a young age, fostering a natural curiosity and respect for the craft of storytelling.

Her parents, Stephen Coleman, an Emmy-nominated camera operator, and Allison Chase Coleman, a four-time Emmy-winning producer, met while working on the reality series The Amazing Race.

Known for her versatility and ability to hold her own alongside industry veterans, she has quickly risen as a sought-after teen talent.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Chloe is the eldest daughter in her family and has a younger sister, Mia Coleman, born on November 1, 2011.

Like Chloe, Mia is an aspiring actress and a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA).

Mia has appeared in television series such as Criminal Minds, Ridley Jones, Indebted, and The Doctors.

The sisters share a close bond, often featured together in Chloe’s social media posts, including a December 2021 Instagram photo with their parents.

The Coleman family’s artistic genes seem to run strong, with both Chloe and Mia pursuing careers in acting, supported by their parents’ extensive experience in the industry.

Also Read: Ritu Arya Siblings: Getting to Know Romi and Rahul

Career

Coleman’s acting career began in 2013 at age five with an uncredited role as a ballerina in the television series Glee.

That same year, she modeled on America’s Next Top Model, marking her early entry into the entertainment world.

Her breakout role came at six, playing Skye Carlson in HBO’s Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies (2017), where she acted alongside Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Zoë Kravitz.

This role showcased her ability to deliver nuanced performances, earning her critical attention.

Coleman’s film credits include starring as Sophie Vale in My Spy (2020) opposite Dave Bautista, a role she reprised in My Spy: The Eternal City (2024), and as Emily in the action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake (2021) with Karen Gillan and Michelle Yeoh.

She has also appeared in Marry Me (2022) with Jennifer Lopez, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made (2020), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) as young Lo’ak, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) alongside Chris Pine.

On television, she had a recurring role as Nevaeh in Amazon’s Upload (2020) and appeared in shows like Transparent and Superstore.

Recently, Coleman wrapped filming for the independent feature Mouse (2025), directed by Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson.

Her ability to work across genres, from comedy to sci-fi to drama, has solidified her reputation as a versatile performer.

Accolades

Coleman’s performance in Big Little Lies contributed to a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, highlighting her early impact.

In 2017, at just nine years old, she was named one of Variety’s Top 30 Actors Under 18, a testament to her growing influence.

Two years later, in 2019, The Hollywood Reporter included her on its Young Hollywood List, labeling her a “child performer headed for big-screen stardom.”