Chris Boucher Siblings: Getting to Know Jean-Guy Boucher

Christopher Boucher is a professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA.

He played college basketball at the University of Oregon and went undrafted in 2017.

Boucher made his NBA debut with the Golden State Warriors in March 2018 and later joined the Raptors, where he has excelled, winning an NBA championship in 2019.

Siblings

Chris has one sibling, a brother named Jean-Guy Boucher.

Chris moved to Montreal with his mother when he was five years old to reunite with his father, but he has had a strained relationship with him.

College career

Boucher played college basketball at the University of Oregon from 2015 to 2017.

He transferred to Oregon from the College of Southern Idaho, where he had a standout season.

Joining the Ducks for the 2015-2016 season, Boucher quickly made an impact with his shot-blocking ability, versatility, and offensive skills.

He played primarily as a power forward/center and showcased a unique blend of size and agility that set him apart.

In his first year at Oregon, he averaged 10.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game, helping lead the Ducks to the NCAA Tournament.

During his senior year in 2016-2017, Boucher improved his performance, averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.

His contributions were pivotal in leading Oregon to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

NBA career

After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Boucher signed with the Golden State Warriors for the remainder of the season.

He made his NBA debut on March 31, 2018, although he played limited minutes during his time with the Warriors.

In October 2018, he signed with the Toronto Raptors after being waived by Golden State.

Over the next few seasons with the Raptors, Boucher developed into a valuable role player known for his ability to stretch the floor with shooting and protect the rim.

His contributions were crucial during the Raptors’ historic championship run in 2019 when they won their first NBA title by defeating the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Boucher had a breakout season during the 2020-2021 campaign, where he averaged a career-high 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while showcasing his ability to shoot from beyond the arc.

Known for his shot-blocking skills, he consistently ranks among league leaders in blocks per game when given significant playing time.

His versatility allows him to play both forward positions effectively, making him an asset in small-ball lineups.

Accolades

Boucher has achieved several notable accolades throughout his basketball career.

He won two NBA championships, first with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and then with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Boucher made history by becoming the first player to win both the G League MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season (2018-2019) while playing for the Raptors 905.

He was also named to the All-NBA G League First Team that year.

In college, Boucher was recognized for his defensive skills, earning a spot on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team during his senior year at Oregon, where he helped lead the team to the Final Four.