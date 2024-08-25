Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski Condemns France for ‘Crossing a Red Line’ with Arrest of Telegram Founder

Chris Pavlovski, the CEO of Rumble, has spoken out against France following the arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, describing the situation as a major escalation in the ongoing battle over free speech. Pavlovski revealed that Rumble, a popular video-sharing platform known for its commitment to free expression, has been threatened by French authorities and is now taking legal action in response.

I’m a little late to this, but for good reason — I’ve just safely departed from Europe. France has threatened Rumble, and now they have crossed a red line by arresting Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, reportedly for not censoring speech. Rumble will not stand for this behavior and… — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) August 25, 2024

In a statement, Pavlovski said, “I’m a little late to this, but for good reason—I’ve just safely departed from Europe. France has threatened Rumble, and now they have crossed a red line by arresting Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, reportedly for not censoring speech.”

He emphasized that Rumble is committed to defending freedom of expression, which he called a “universal human right.” Pavlovski vowed to use every legal tool at his disposal to challenge France’s actions and expressed hope for Durov’s immediate release.

The arrest of Pavel Durov in France, which is reportedly linked to issues surrounding Telegram’s moderation policies and the platform’s use in potentially criminal activities, has sparked significant controversy and concern among advocates of free speech and privacy. Pavlovski’s response highlights the broader implications of the incident for digital platforms and their role in safeguarding or censoring user content.