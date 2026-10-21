Christina Applegate has an estimated net worth of $20 million. The American actress, producer, and author rose to fame as Kelly Bundy on the Fox sitcom Married… with Children, a role she played throughout the show’s 11-season run. She later built a successful career through films, television comedies, Broadway performances, and producing.

Applegate is also known for her roles in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The Sweetest Thing, Bad Moms, and the Netflix series Dead to Me. Her performance in Friends earned her a Primetime Emmy Award, while her work in the Broadway revival of Sweet Charity earned her a Tony Award nomination.

Beyond acting, Applegate has earned income through producing, writing, and other entertainment projects. She has also spoken openly about her health challenges and their effect on her career. Her memoir, You with the Sad Eyes, and her podcast, MeSsy, have added new dimensions to her professional life.

Christina Applegate Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth November 25, 1971 Place of Birth Hollywood, California

Early Life

Christina Applegate was born on November 25, 1971, in Hollywood, California. Her mother, Nancy Priddy, is an actress and singer, while her father, Robert Applegate, worked as a record producer.

Her parents separated when she was young, and she was primarily raised by her mother in Los Angeles. In her memoir, Applegate described a difficult childhood that included early exposure to the entertainment industry and instability at home.

Her acting career began when she was still an infant. She appeared alongside her mother on the television soap opera Days of Our Lives and later worked in commercials. These early experiences introduced her to performing and helped her become comfortable in front of cameras.

As a child, Applegate appeared in television productions and films, including the horror movie Jaws of Satan. She also had roles in television series such as Silver Spoons, Charles in Charge, and Family Ties.

By her teenage years, she had gained several years of professional experience. In 1987, she secured the role that would make her a household name.

Married… with Children and Early Fame

Applegate’s career changed significantly in 1987 when she was cast as Kelly Bundy on the Fox sitcom Married… with Children.

She starred alongside Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, and David Faustino. The series followed the dysfunctional Bundy family and became known for its unconventional humor and satirical portrayal of suburban life.

Applegate played Kelly, the Bundys’ teenage daughter. Although the character was often portrayed as boy-crazy and seemingly unintelligent, Applegate’s comic timing helped make her one of the show’s most memorable performers.

The sitcom ran from 1987 to 1997, spanning 11 seasons and 259 episodes. Applegate remained part of the main cast throughout its run.

The role gave her long-term television employment and established her as a recognizable young actress. It also provided a foundation for her later work in films, television comedies, and theater.

During her time on the sitcom, Applegate began expanding into movies. One of her notable early film roles came in the 1991 comedy Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. The film later developed a devoted following and became an enduring part of her early career.

Film Career and Anchorman

After Married… with Children ended in 1997, Applegate worked to establish herself beyond the character of Kelly Bundy.

Her film appearances included Mars Attacks!, The Big Hit, and Jane Austen’s Mafia!. She later starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Selma Blair in the 2002 romantic comedy The Sweetest Thing.

Another important role came in 2004 when she appeared opposite Will Ferrell in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. She played Veronica Corningstone, a television journalist who challenges the male-dominated newsroom led by Ferrell’s character.

The film became a popular comedy, and Applegate’s performance helped establish her as a strong comedic lead. She returned as Veronica in the 2013 sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Her later film credits included Hall Pass, Vacation, and Bad Moms. In Bad Moms, released in 2016, she played Gwendolyn, a strict and controlling parent who becomes an antagonist to the main characters.

Applegate also built a voice-acting career. She voiced Brittany in the Alvin and the Chipmunks sequels and appeared in Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore.

These projects allowed her to work across different genres and maintain a steady presence in Hollywood after her first major television success.

Jesse and the Friends Emmy Award

Applegate returned to sitcom television in 1998 as the lead of NBC’s Jesse. She played a young single mother balancing family responsibilities, relationships, and work.

The role gave her an opportunity to portray a character very different from Kelly Bundy. Her performance earned a Golden Globe nomination and a People’s Choice Award.

One of her most recognized television guest appearances came in Friends. Applegate played Amy Green, the self-centered sister of Rachel Green, portrayed by Jennifer Aniston.

Amy’s appearances created several comedic conflicts involving Rachel and her friends. Applegate’s performance was well received, and she won the 2003 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

The award became one of the major honors of her career and demonstrated her ability to make a lasting impression in a guest role.

Her television work during this period helped establish her as a versatile performer who could lead a sitcom or contribute to an established ensemble.

Broadway and Sweet Charity

Applegate also pursued opportunities in musical theater. In 2005, she starred as Charity Hope Valentine in the Broadway revival of Sweet Charity.

The production required her to combine acting, singing, and dancing. It was a demanding role, and she broke her foot during the show’s pre-Broadway engagement. She nevertheless returned to the production and continued performing.

Her work earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

The Broadway experience expanded her professional range beyond film and television. It also demonstrated her ability to take on physically demanding performances while working in front of a live audience.

Although her theater earnings have not been publicly disclosed, the production added another significant achievement to her career.

Samantha Who? and Later Television Roles

In 2007, Applegate returned to television as the lead of ABC’s Samantha Who?.

The comedy followed Samantha Newly, a woman who develops amnesia and gradually discovers that her former personality was unpleasant and self-centered. As she tries to rebuild her life, she must reconsider her relationships and behavior.

The role allowed Applegate to combine physical comedy with emotional performances. The series ran for two seasons and earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

She later starred in NBC’s Up All Night, a comedy about the challenges of becoming a parent. Although the series had a relatively short run, it added another leading television role to her résumé.

Applegate continued to move between sitcoms, films, voice acting, and producing. This variety helped sustain her career over several decades.

Dead to Me and Executive Producing

One of Applegate’s most important later projects was the Netflix dark comedy Dead to Me, which premiered in 2019.

She starred as Jen Harding, a recently widowed real estate agent who forms an unexpected friendship with Judy Hale, played by Linda Cardellini. Their relationship develops into a complicated story involving grief, secrets, guilt, and unexpected revelations.

James Marsden also played a central role in the series.

Applegate served as both the lead actress and an executive producer. This gave her a role in the project beyond performing on screen, although the specific financial terms of her producing agreement have not been publicly disclosed.

Her portrayal of Jen received significant critical attention. She earned an Emmy nomination for each of the show’s three seasons.

The production became increasingly difficult as she experienced neurological symptoms that affected her mobility and daily activities. Despite those challenges, she completed filming for the final season.

Dead to Me ended in November 2022. Applegate later indicated that the series might be her final major on-camera acting role.

The show represented an important part of her career because it combined a prominent acting role with producing responsibilities. It also brought her renewed recognition among streaming audiences.

Television Salary

Applegate’s long career in television has been an important part of her financial success.

During the later seasons of Married… with Children, she reportedly earned $125,000 per episode. That was a substantial salary for a television actress in the 1990s.

The series continued to attract viewers through reruns and syndication after its original run. However, cast members have raised concerns about the residual payments they received from the show’s continued distribution. Co-star David Faustino has said the performers were paid well during production but received relatively little from later syndication.

Those comments do not establish Applegate’s exact individual residual payments, which have not been publicly disclosed.

Her reported salary for Dead to Me was considerably higher. Reports in 2019 placed her first-season compensation at $325,000 per episode.

With 10 episodes in the first season, that rate would amount to approximately $3.25 million in acting pay before taxes, representation fees, and other expenses.

Her compensation for the second and third seasons has not been firmly established. It would therefore be inaccurate to apply the first-season rate to every episode and present the result as her confirmed total earnings.

Any additional income from executive producing is also unknown.

Health Challenges

Applegate has spoken publicly about several serious health challenges that have affected her life and career.

In 2008, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. She later established Right Action for Women, an organization focused on helping women at increased risk of breast cancer access screening services.

In 2021, Applegate announced that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a neurological condition that can affect movement and other bodily functions. She described symptoms that made walking and everyday activities increasingly difficult.

The symptoms also affected her work on Dead to Me. She later began co-hosting the podcast MeSsy with actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who has lived with an MS diagnosis for many years.

The podcast has provided a space for both women to discuss illness, relationships, and the challenges of daily life.

In October 2026, Applegate publicly discussed a change in her diagnosis, saying doctors had concluded that she did not have MS after all. She explained that her symptoms and mobility limitations remained serious, and that the underlying cause had not yet been identified.

The revised diagnosis did not mean that her health difficulties had ended. Her experience has continued to affect her daily life and professional plans.

Memoir and Podcast Career

In 2026, Applegate published her memoir, You with the Sad Eyes. The book explores her childhood, early fame, personal relationships, motherhood, cancer diagnosis, and the period when she believed she had multiple sclerosis.

The memoir became a bestseller and gave readers a more detailed account of experiences she had discussed publicly over the years.

Writing the book added another professional dimension to her career. While acting had been her primary occupation for decades, publishing offered a way to share her story directly with readers.

Her podcast, MeSsy, has also helped her connect with audiences outside traditional film and television. Through conversations about health and personal experiences, Applegate has continued to work creatively despite the limitations imposed by her symptoms.

The financial contribution of her memoir and podcast to her overall net worth has not been publicly disclosed.

Personal Life

Applegate married actor Jonathan Schaech in 2001. The couple separated in 2005, and their divorce was finalized in 2007.

She later began a relationship with Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble. They welcomed their daughter, Sadie, in 2011 and married in 2013 in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles.

Applegate has also supported animal welfare causes and participated in anti-fur campaigns.

In November 2022, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Friends and former colleagues attended the ceremony, which recognized her decades of work in the entertainment industry.

Real Estate

Real estate has also formed part of Applegate’s financial history.

In 1995, she purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles for approximately $950,000. The property reportedly measures around 4,740 square feet and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

She has retained the home for decades rather than frequently buying and selling properties.

After a plumbing flood damaged parts of the interior, Applegate undertook a major renovation. The work included an updated kitchen with contemporary cabinetry, custom storage, and new countertops.

The property may have appreciated considerably since its original purchase. However, without a recent sale or a verified current valuation, its present market value cannot be established with certainty.

A home’s estimated market value is also not the same as its owner’s net worth. Mortgage obligations, maintenance costs, and other liabilities affect the amount of equity an owner holds.