Christmas Cocktail Recipes To Elevate Your Holiday Celebrations

As the Christmas season approaches, festive cocktails are a perfect way to toast to the holidays’ warmth, joy, and magic. Whether hosting an elegant dinner party or simply savoring a quiet evening by the fire, Christmas cocktails add a dash of merriment to your celebrations. From classic mulled drinks to contemporary creations bursting with holiday flavors, these recipes will delight your guests and cheerfully fill your gatherings. Below are Christmas cocktail recipes you can try.

Mulled wine is a quintessential holiday drink that captures the warmth of Christmas in a single sip. Simmered with spices and citrus, this aromatic cocktail fills your home with a comforting and festive fragrance.

Ingredients

1 bottle of red wine (Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon) 2 oranges (one juiced, one sliced) 4 tablespoons honey or maple syrup 1 cinnamon stick 4 whole cloves 3 star anise 1/4 cup brandy (optional)



Instructions

In a large pot over medium heat, combine the wine, orange juice, orange slices, honey, cinnamon stick, cloves, and star anise. Bring to a simmer, but do not boil. Let the flavors meld for 15-20 minutes. Add the brandy, if using, and stir well. Serve warm in heatproof mugs, garnished with an orange slice and a cinnamon stick.

2. Spiced Eggnog

Eggnog is a holiday staple, rich and creamy with a delightful blend of spices. This spiked version adds a touch of bourbon or rum for a festive kick.

Ingredients

4 cups whole milk 1 cup heavy cream 4 large eggs 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 3/4 cup bourbon or dark rum Whipped cream and ground nutmeg for garnish



Instructions

In a medium saucepan, heat the milk and cream over medium heat until steaming but not boiling. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar until well combined. Slowly pour the hot milk mixture into the egg mixture, whisking continuously. Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens slightly (about 5 minutes). Do not let it boil. Remove from heat and stir in the nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, and bourbon or rum. Chill in the refrigerator until cold, then serve in glasses topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

3. Peppermint White Russian

A peppermint twist on the classic White Russian, this cocktail is smooth, creamy, and bursting with festive flavor. It’s an ideal dessert drink for holiday parties.

Ingredients

1.5 ounces vodka 1.5 ounces coffee liqueur (like Kahlúa) 1 ounce peppermint schnapps 2 ounces heavy cream Crushed candy canes for rimming the glass Whipped cream and peppermint candies for garnish



Instructions

Rim a glass with crushed candy canes by dipping the rim in water or simple syrup and then rolling it in the candy. Fill the glass with ice and pour in the vodka, coffee liqueur, and peppermint schnapps. Top with heavy cream and stir gently. Garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of crushed peppermint candies.

4. Cranberry Gin Fizz

Light, refreshing, and full of seasonal flavors, the Cranberry Gin Fizz is an elegant addition to any holiday gathering. The tartness of cranberries pairs beautifully with the botanical notes of gin.

Ingredients

2 ounces gin 1 ounce cranberry juice 1/2 ounce simple syrup Juice of half a lime Club soda Fresh cranberries and rosemary sprigs for garnish



Instructions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add gin, cranberry juice, simple syrup, and lime juice. Shake well until chilled. Strain into a glass filled with ice and top with club soda. Garnish with fresh cranberries and a sprig of rosemary.

5. Hot Buttered Rum

For a truly warming drink on a cold Christmas evening, hot buttered rum is a must. This comforting cocktail features spiced butter, rum, and hot water.

Ingredients

2 ounces dark rum 1 tablespoon spiced butter (recipe below) 1 cup hot water Cinnamon stick for garnish

For the Spiced Butter : 1 stick unsalted butter, softened 1/4 cup brown sugar 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves Pinch of salt

:

Instructions

Make the spiced butter by mixing the softened butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and salt. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use. In a mug, combine the spiced butter and dark rum. Top with hot water and stir until the butter melts. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and serve warm.

6. Christmas Sangria

Sangria is a crowd-pleaser, and this holiday version is filled with seasonal fruits and flavors. It’s a great make-ahead cocktail for holiday gatherings.

Ingredients

1 bottle of red wine 1/2 cup brandy 1/4 cup orange liqueur (like Cointreau) 1/4 cup honey or simple syrup 2 oranges, sliced 1 apple, thinly sliced 1/2 cup fresh cranberries 2 cinnamon sticks Sparkling water for topping



Instructions

In a large pitcher, combine the red wine, brandy, orange liqueur, and honey or simple syrup. Add the orange slices, apple slices, cranberries, and cinnamon sticks. Stir well. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight to allow the flavors to blend. Before serving, top with sparkling water and serve over ice.

7. Gingerbread Martini

The Gingerbread Martini is a decadent holiday cocktail with flavors reminiscent of your favorite Christmas cookies. It’s a delightful dessert drink to end your festive meal.

Ingredients

1.5 ounces vodka 1 ounce Irish cream liqueur 1 ounce gingerbread syrup 1 ounce heavy cream Crushed gingerbread cookies for rimming the glass Whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg for garnish



Instructions

Rim a martini glass with crushed gingerbread cookies. In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, Irish cream, gingerbread syrup, and heavy cream. Shake well until chilled. Strain into the prepared glass and top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

8. Pomegranate Moscow Mule

A festive twist on the classic Moscow Mule, this cocktail combines the tartness of pomegranate with the zing of ginger beer. Serve it in a copper mug for an authentic experience.

Ingredients

2 ounces vodka 1 ounce pomegranate juice 1/2 ounce lime juice Ginger beer Pomegranate seeds and a lime wheel for garnish



Instructions

Fill a copper mug with ice and add vodka, pomegranate juice, and lime juice. Top with ginger beer and stir gently. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and a lime wheel.

