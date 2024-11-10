As Christmas approaches, it’s the perfect time to let little ones dive into the festive spirit with some hands-on holiday crafting. Craft activities are not only fun, but they also help toddlers develop their fine motor skills, boost creativity, and give them a sense of accomplishment. Toddlers’ crafts can be kept simple, focusing on sensory exploration and discovery, while also giving them a sense of holiday magic. Below is a list of delightful Christmas crafts for toddlers that are easy, safe, and sure to bring smiles to their little faces.

Salt dough ornaments are a classic craft that is easy for toddlers and makes a beautiful keepsake for parents. Salt dough is simple to make at home using just flour, salt, and water. After kneading and rolling out the dough, toddlers can use cookie cutters in holiday shapes like stars, trees, and bells. Once cut, make a small hole at the top for hanging.

To make the craft even more fun, toddlers can press their hands or fingerprints into the ornaments, giving each piece a personalized touch. After the ornaments have dried in the oven, they can be painted in bright colors or decorated with glitter for a sparkly finish. This project not only adds to your tree’s decor but also serves as a cherished memento for years to come.

Pine Cone Christmas Trees

Using pine cones to create mini Christmas trees brings a natural element into the craft. Parents can help gather pine cones from outside or purchase them at a craft store. Toddlers can paint the pine cones with green acrylic paint (safe and washable), then sprinkle glitter or small pom-poms to mimic ornaments.

Once the paint is dry, a tiny star or a pom-pom can be glued on top of the pine cone to complete the look. Toddlers enjoy painting and decorating the bumpy surface, which also helps strengthen their fine motor skills. These pine cone Christmas trees can then be displayed on shelves or used as adorable centerpiece decorations.

Paper Plate Santa

Paper plate crafts are easy, inexpensive, and always a hit with toddlers. To make a paper plate Santa, start with a simple white plate and some red and white construction paper. Cut a triangle shape out of the red paper to make Santa’s hat, and glue it onto the top of the plate. A cotton ball at the tip of the hat and along the brim adds a soft and fluffy look.

Toddlers can then add cotton balls to create Santa’s beard, using glue to place each ball on the plate. For Santa’s face, large googly eyes, a small red pom-pom for the nose, and a simple mouth can be drawn or cut from construction paper. The result is a jolly Santa face that toddlers will be proud to hang up on the fridge or wall.

Handprint Wreath

Handprint wreaths are an excellent way to capture memories of a toddler’s little hands at Christmastime. To make this craft, trace the toddler’s hand on green construction paper, and cut out multiple hand shapes (parents may need to help with the cutting). Arrange the handprints in a circle, overlapping them to form a wreath shape, and glue them together.

Once the wreath is formed, toddlers can decorate it with red pom-poms, stickers, or even glitter to represent ornaments. Add a bow at the bottom, and you’ll have a sweet handprint wreath to hang on the door or wall, capturing the memory of your toddler’s tiny hands each year.

Toilet Paper Roll Reindeer

With just a few toilet paper rolls, some pipe cleaners, and googly eyes, toddlers can make their very own reindeer friends. First, paint the toilet paper roll brown. Then, attach googly eyes and a red pom-pom for the nose to make it look like Rudolph. Pipe cleaners can be twisted and inserted at the top to resemble antlers.

Toddlers can also glue tiny pom-poms down the body to look like buttons or add stickers for extra decorations. These adorable toilet paper roll reindeer can be used as decorations around the house or even as place markers for holiday dinners.

Popsicle Stick Snowflakes

Using popsicle sticks, toddlers can create simple yet beautiful snowflakes. Arrange three or four sticks in a cross pattern and glue them together in the center. Once the glue has dried, toddlers can paint the sticks in white or blue and sprinkle glitter on them for a sparkling effect.

Older toddlers may enjoy adding stickers, sequins, or pom-poms to personalize their snowflakes even more. These popsicle stick snowflakes can be hung on the tree with a piece of string or placed around the home as festive decor.

Jingle Bell Bracelets

Jingle bell bracelets are a fun and easy way for toddlers to create something they can wear. Using pipe cleaners and small jingle bells, toddlers can thread the bells onto the pipe cleaner, creating a bracelet. This helps develop their hand-eye coordination while making a cute accessory they can shake and jingle.

Parents should assist with threading the bells to ensure safety, and once finished, the pipe cleaner can be twisted to secure it on the wrist. Toddlers will love shaking their new bracelets and making music wherever they go.

Christmas Tree Collage

Creating a Christmas tree collage allows toddlers to work with different textures and materials. Start with a large piece of green construction paper cut into a Christmas tree shape. Gather a variety of materials like pom-poms, stickers, pieces of ribbon, cotton balls, and sequins.

Toddlers can glue these materials onto the tree shape, creating a one-of-a-kind Christmas tree collage. The mixture of textures provides a rich sensory experience for toddlers, and the resulting artwork makes a beautiful decoration that captures their creativity.

Felt Christmas Ornaments

Felt ornaments are a great craft for toddlers because felt is soft, safe, and easy to work with. Parents can cut simple shapes like stars, trees, or candy canes from colorful pieces of felt. Toddlers can then decorate these shapes using buttons, stickers, or small pieces of felt glued on.

To turn them into ornaments, punch a hole at the top and thread a piece of ribbon or yarn through. Toddlers can then hang their creations on the tree, giving them a sense of pride and joy in contributing to the holiday decorations.

Pom-Pom Candy Canes

For a simple and colorful craft, try making pom-pom candy canes. All you need are red and white pom-poms and a piece of string or pipe cleaner. Toddlers can alternate red and white pom-poms on the string, creating a candy cane pattern. Once finished, twist the top of the string or pipe cleaner to form the candy cane shape.

Also Read: Inspirational Christmas Quotes