Christopher Meloni, the esteemed American actor, has captivated audiences with his dynamic performances and versatility on both the small and silver screens. With a net worth of $30 million, Meloni’s illustrious career, spanning iconic roles in television series and films, has solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s most revered talents.

Christopher Meloni Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth April 2, 1961 Place of Birth Washington, D.C Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Born Christopher Peter Meloni on April 2, 1961, in Washington, D.C., Meloni’s journey to stardom commenced with a passion for acting cultivated during his formative years. After honing his craft at the University of Colorado at Boulder and studying under the tutelage of renowned acting instructor Sanford Meisner in New York City, Meloni embarked on a quest to carve his niche in the world of entertainment.

Christopher Meloni Career

Christopher Meloni’s ascent to prominence was marked by a series of pivotal roles in both television and film. From his memorable portrayal of NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler in the acclaimed series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” to his captivating performances in “Oz” and “Runaway Bride,” Meloni’s talent and versatility have earned him widespread acclaim and adulation from audiences and critics alike.

Beyond his iconic roles in television, Christopher Meloni’s diverse portfolio encompasses an array of projects spanning animated series, video games, and voice acting endeavors. From lending his voice to the Green Lantern in “Green Lantern: First Flight” to embodying John Taylor in the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops III,” Meloni’s multifaceted talents have transcended traditional boundaries, cementing his legacy as a consummate artist and storyteller.

Real Estate Ventur

Christopher Meloni’s financial success is underscored by his astute investments in real estate, including the acquisition of a historic property in the Hollywood Hills. Formerly the set of the iconic sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” Meloni’s illustrious residence, steeped in Hollywood lore, serves as a testament to his discerning eye for luxury and architectural splendor.

Personal Life

Amidst his professional accomplishments, Christopher Meloni’s unwavering commitment to philanthropy and advocacy for LGBTQ rights has illuminated his compassionate spirit and altruistic ethos. Through his steadfast support of charitable causes and community initiatives, Meloni continues to inspire positive change and foster inclusivity in society.

Christopher Meloni’s Net Worth

Christopher Meloni net worth is $30 million.