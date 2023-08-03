Ciara And Chris Brown Set To Ignite The Music Scene With New Single ‘How We Roll’

Ciara and Chris Brown, or as fans affectionately call them – C. Breezy and CiCi, have just sent the internet into a frenzy with their latest announcement!

After weeks of teasing, Ciara has officially confirmed their much-awaited collaboration – a brand new single titled How We Roll.

The R&B powerhouses previously teamed up back in 2009 for the hit track ‘Turntables.’ They also wowed the audience with a stunning joint performance of Brown’s smash hit ‘Take You Down’ at the BET Awards a year before.

Needless to say, fans have been eagerly anticipating this reunion, and now, the wait is almost over with Ciara And Chris Brown How We Roll.

Ciara took to her social media to share the exciting news, revealing that ‘How We Roll’ is set for release this Friday, August 4th.

The video announcement features a teaser of the upcoming track, making fans even more excited for what’s to come.

CiCi X Breezy. How We Roll 8/4.

Pre Save https://t.co/QZMUtBqwXM!!😏🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/jlQ9wna3hZ — Ciara (@ciara) August 2, 2023

It’s not the first time this dynamic duo has made headlines together. Earlier this year, they were set to star in a Michael Jackson tribute at the American Music Awards, raising fans’ hopes for a joint performance.

Unfortunately, the tribute was pulled without any explanation, leaving fans disappointed. But now, it seems like all that’s in the past, and the focus is on their much-anticipated new single.

Ciara and Chris Brown’s chemistry is undeniable, both on and off the stage.

Their previous collaborations have been massive hits, and there’s no doubt that ‘How We Roll’ will be any different. With their soulful voices and captivating stage presence, the pair is sure to deliver another chart-topping hit.

As fans eagerly count down the days until Friday, they can’t help but wonder the magic of Ciara And Chris Brown How We Roll.

How We Roll is undoubtedly going to be a must-listen, and fans are ready to hit repeat as soon as it drops.

