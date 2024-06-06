Cindy Crawford Siblings: A Glimpse into the Model’s Family Life

Cindy Crawford is an American model, actress and producer born on February 20, 1966, in DeKalb, Illinois.

She rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s as one of the most popular supermodels, known for her iconic beauty mark and athletic physique.

Crawford has been married twice, first to actor Richard Gere from 1991 to 1995, and then to businessman Rande Gerber since 1998.

She has two children with Gerber, including the model Kaia Gerber.

Crawford has expanded her career into acting, appearing in films like Fair Game and 54, as well as television shows like Cougar Town.

She has also been involved in various business ventures, including a line of beauty products and a documentary series on Apple TV+.

Siblings

Cindy has three siblings, two sisters, Chris Crawford and Danielle Crawford and a brother, Jeffrey Crawford, who passed away at the age of 3 due to leukemia.

Chris is Cindy’s older sister, born in 1961, making her about five years older than Cindy.

Chris has kept a relatively low public profile compared to her famous sister, but she has been involved in various business ventures and philanthropic activities.

Danielle is Cindy’s younger sister, born in 1968. Like Chris, Danielle has also maintained a relatively private life and has not sought to capitalize on her sister’s fame.

However, she has been involved in some business and charitable endeavors.

The relationships between Cindy and her sisters have played a significant role in shaping her life and career, influencing her values and informing her philanthropic efforts.

Unfortunately, Cindy’s younger brother, Jeffrey, passed away in 1966 at the age of 3 due to leukemia.

This tragic event had a significant impact on the Crawford family, particularly Cindy, who has spoken publicly about the emotional toll it took on her and her family.

The loss of her brother has likely had a lasting impact on Cindy’s life and worldview, shaping her perspective on family, love and loss.

Career

Crawford’s career spans over three decades, with numerous milestones and achievements.

She began modeling at 17 after winning the Elite Look of the Year award and signed with Elite New York modeling agency in 1986.

Her big break came when she was chosen as the cover model for the August 1986 issue of Vogue magazine, which featured her without airbrushing her beauty mark, setting a new industry standard.

Crawford became one of the first supermodels, known for her athletic physique, down-to-earth demeanor, and cross-gender appeal.

She appeared on the covers of top fashion magazines, including Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR and Playboy, and was featured in numerous fashion campaigns, music videos and commercials.

In the 1990s, Crawford expanded her career into acting, appearing in films like Fair Game and 54, as well as television shows like House of Style.

She also launched her own production company, Crawdaddy Inc., to manage her career and released a fitness video trilogy that sold millions.

After quitting full-time modeling in 2000, Crawford diversified her career by venturing into business.

She created a line of beauty products with Jean-Louis Sebagh called Meaningful Beauty in 2005 and launched a home goods line with JCPenney in late 2009.

Crawford also has a furniture line with HM Richards Inc. and Rooms to Go.

In recent years, he has continued to inspire and shine, appearing in various projects, including a four-part Apple TV+ docuseries titled The Super Models, which premiered on September 20, 2023.

Crawford’s legacy lives on through her daughter Kaia, who is a successful model and her philanthropic efforts, particularly in supporting childhood leukemia research and treatment.

Personal life

Crawford is married to Rande Gerber, a businessman and entrepreneur. They met in the early 1990s and were friends before they started dating.

They were both in other relationships at the time, but their friendship eventually turned romantic. They got married in 1998 and have two children together, Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber.

The couple has been together for over 25 years and has shared the secrets behind their long-lasting marriage, including the importance of their friendship and respectful communication.