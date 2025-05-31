City Hall staff dies after falling from sixth floor at City Hall Annex 

A worker at the Nairobi City County died after falling from the sixth floor of City Hall Annex.

It is suspected he died out of suicide. Police are however investigating the incident.

He landed at the entrance of the parking yard of the building and died on the spot on Saturday afternoon, witnesses said.

Central police boss Stephen Okal said they had been called and informed of the incident after it happened.

“It could be a suicide, an accidental fall, someone was escaping or was pushed but we are investigating,” he said.

Witnesses claimed the deceased had been arrested from down town and brought to the City Hall Annex for probe over claims of extortion and harassment when the incident happened.

The victim was in county uniforms at the time of the incident. Police said they are investigating his identity too.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations.

A crowd gathered at the scene to witness the same.

In Kigumo, Kirinyaga County, at Kiamai village a form three student of Cannon Njumbi Secondary school died by suicide by hanging himself on the roof using belt like rope in his room.

It was established that in the morning on Friday the deceased had gone with the father to school after being suspended from school due to indiscipline cases and was supposed to return to school on Tuesday. He returned home at around 1130 am.

Later the deceased locked himself inside his room where he died by suicide.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Suicide cases have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend. Up to three people die daily by suicide.