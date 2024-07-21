Civil Society Organizations Deny Funding Anti-Government Protests

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Kenya have denied the government’s accusations of funding anti-government protests that began in June.

This follows a letter from Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei to Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, questioning the legitimacy of US$5.78 million (approximately KSh 752 million) received by the foundation’s grantees.

The PS claimed that these funds, released between April 2023 and May 2024, included US$1.49 million (about KSh 194 million) distributed in the past month under suspicious circumstances.

He alleged that these funds were used to fuel anti-Finance Bill protests and other disruptive activities, posing a threat to the state’s peace and security.

“The substantial funds provided to non-state actors must be used responsibly to avoid misuse for harmful purposes. While we value the principles of open government, the actions of some grantees appear to violate Kenyan laws, including those against incitement and disinformation,” the letter stated.

The letter listed 16 NGOs claimed to be beneficiaries, including:

Africa Uncensored Limited (Project Mulika) Women’s Link Worldwide Centre for Resource Mobilization and Development Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative Kenya Human Rights Commission Open Institute Trust Africa Centre for Open Governance Transparency International The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA) National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (K) Shining Hope for Communities Inc. Coalition for Grassroots Human Rights Defenders Kenya Community Aid International Mzalendo Trust Usikimye (Femicide) Citizens Advancement Initiative

In a joint statement, CSOs said these allegations contradict their work.

“We categorically repudiate these unfounded accusations and reiterate our call for the government to remain true to the constitution and protect independent civil society organizations and media in Kenya,” the statement read.

Human Rights Groups have played a pivotal role in Kenya’s development by protecting human rights, upholding the rule of law, promoting good governance, and fostering social and economic progress.

They condemned unlawful acts during the protests, stating: “The allegations that CSOs are complicit in promoting illegal activities are false and undermine the invaluable work they do to strengthen our society and are aimed at tarnishing the perception of CSOs to the citizenry we serve.”

The CSOs have been active in helping Kenyans affected by protests, including providing health assistance and supporting those who have been abducted.

The Ford Foundation also distanced itself from the accusations of funding NGOs in Kenya to fuel protests. In a statement, the foundation confirmed receiving the letter from the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, dated July 18, 2024.

“As a charitable foundation with a global presence, our grantmaking is transparent and readily available on our website, www.fordfoundation.org. This includes a database showing where our funds go, as well as highlights from our rich history in East Africa and around the world,” the foundation stated.

“While we continue to acknowledge the right of Kenyans to peacefully advocate for a just and equitable country, we repudiate any actions or speech that are hateful or advocate violence against any institution, individual, or community.”