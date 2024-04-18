ODM National Governing Council (NGC) 2024 Meeting at the Bomas of Kenya Resolutions

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is holding its National Governing Council (NGC) 2024 meeting at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi City County.

Here are the changes in the ODM Constitution that the NGC has been asked to approve.

1. Amend the ODM Constitution to change the National Elections Board (NEB) to become what will now be called The National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC).

The previous NEB had six members – Sen Catherine Mumma (Chair), Hon Abdulahi Diriye (Secretary), Hon Emily Awita, Hon Syntei Nchoe, and Hon Richard Tairo.

The new National Elections Coordinating Committee will;

(i) Conduct, supervise and coordinate all party primaries, grassroots elections, and nomination of candidates to the party list.

(ii) Members will serve for 5 years, renewable once.

(iii) Certification of results, and issuance of certificates.

2. Amend the ODM Constitution to expand the mandate of the ODM Central Committee to include oversight of elections and resolutions of election disputes. Previously, the National Elections Board (NEB) had no oversight mechanism to address grievances stemming from party elections.

3. Amend the ODM Constitution to include the Secretary for Political Affairs and the National Chairperson of the Disability League to be a member of the ODM Central Committee.

As it stands, the following are the members of the ODM Central Committee;

1. The Party Leader

2. The Deputy Party Leaders

3. The National Chairperson

4. The Secretary-General

5. The National Treasurer

6. The Organizing Secretary

7. The Director of Campaigns

8. The ODM Women’s League Chairperson

9. The ODM Youth League Chairperson

10. Three Members appointed by the Party Leader

11. The ODM Executive Director (Ex-officio).

The functions of the Secretary for Political Affairs include, but are not limited to;

(i) Multisectoral linkages with other political parties, private sector, community leaders, civil society, national and international partners on political matters; and

(ii) Assessment of the popularity of party members in the selection of candidates in general elections.