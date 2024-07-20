Ford Foundation Responds To Kenyan Government’s Request For Accountability Of Sh750 Million Linked To Protests

The Ford Foundation has responded to the Kenyan government’s request for accountability regarding Sh752 million allegedly used to fund protests in Kenya.

The Kenyan government accused the Foundation of improperly channeling funds to 16 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) implicated in recent protests that caused unrest across the country.

On Friday, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei sent a formal letter to Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, questioning the legitimacy of a total of US$5.78 million (approximately KSh 752 million) received by the foundation’s grantees.

The PS stated that the funds were released between April 2023 and May 2024, with US$1.49 million (about KSh 194 million) distributed in just the past month under suspicious circumstances.

The PS alleged that these funds have been used by grantees to fuel anti-Finance Bill protests and other disruptive activities, challenging the state’s peace and security.

“The substantial funds provided to non-state actors must be used responsibly to avoid misuse for harmful purposes. While we value the principles of open government, the actions of some grantees appear to violate Kenyan laws, including those against incitement and disinformation,” the letter stated.

In response, the Ford Foundation confirmed receiving the letter from the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, dated July 18, 2024.

“As a charitable foundation with a global presence, our grantmaking is transparent and readily available on our website, www.fordfoundation.org. This includes a database showing where our funds go, as well as highlights from our rich history in East Africa and around the world,” the foundation said in a statement.

“While we continue to acknowledge the right of Kenyans to peacefully advocate for a just and equitable country, we repudiate any actions or speech that are hateful or advocate violence against any institution, individual, or community.”

The letter from the Kenyan government outlined the following demands:

Provide a detailed report of all grantees over the past year, including program approvals, project budgets, disbursed amounts, and planned future disbursements. Furnish reports from grantees detailing their activities, associated costs, and beneficiaries. Share a report on the Ford Foundation’s compliance with its Non-Lobbying Policy or explain why this policy may not apply. Outline any sanctions imposed for legal or policy breaches.

The list of NGOs under scrutiny includes: