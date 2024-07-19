Government Lists 16 NGOS Linked To Protests, Claims Ford Foundation Funding, Issues Demands

Kenya has accused the Ford Foundation of improperly channeling funds to 16 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) implicated in recent protests that caused unrest across the country.

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei has issued a formal letter to Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, questioning the legitimacy of certain financial transactions.

According to the letter, between April 2023 and May 2024, Ford Foundation grantees received a total of US$5.78 million (approximately KSh752 million).

US$1.49 million (about KSh194 million) was distributed in just the past month under circumstances the government finds suspicious.

The PS alleges that these funds have been used by grantees to fuel anti-Finance Bill protests and other disruptive activities, challenging the state’s peace and security.

“The substantial funds provided to non-state actors must be used responsibly to avoid misuse for harmful purposes. While we value the principles of open government, the actions of some grantees appear to violate Kenyan laws, including those against incitement and disinformation,” the letter states.

The Kenyan government has outlined four specific demands for the Ford Foundation:

Provide a detailed report of all grantees over the past year, including program approvals, project budgets, disbursed amounts, and planned future disbursements. Furnish reports from grantees detailing their activities, associated costs, and beneficiaries. Share a report on the Ford Foundation’s compliance with its Non-Lobbying Policy or explain why this policy may not apply. Outline any sanctions imposed for legal or policy breaches.

The list of NGOs under scrutiny includes:

Africa Uncensored Limited (Project Mulika) : US$250,000

: US$250,000 Women’s Link Worldwide : US$750,000

: US$750,000 Centre for Resource Mobilization and Development : US$20,000

: US$20,000 Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative : US$220,000

: US$220,000 Kenya Human Rights Commission : US$600,000

: US$600,000 Open Institute Trust : US$100,000

: US$100,000 Africa Centre for Open Governance : US$200,000

: US$200,000 Transparency International : US$300,000

: US$300,000 The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA) : US$200,000

: US$200,000 National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (K) : US$257,000

: US$257,000 Shining Hope for Communities Inc. : US$2,050,000

: US$2,050,000 Coalition for Grassroots Human Rights Defenders Kenya : US$250,000

: US$250,000 Community Aid International : US$100,000

: US$100,000 Mzalendo Trust : US$335,000

: US$335,000 Usikimye (Femicide) : US$30,000

: US$30,000 Citizens Advancement Initiative: US$150,000

Recently President William Ruto said the Ford Foundation was funding antigovernment protesters.

“That money they are giving out to sponsor violence, how are they going to benefit?”

“If they are going to sponsor violence in Kenya, if they are going to sponsor anarchy, we are going to call them out and we are going to tell them that they either style up or they leave.”

A day later, the Ford Foundation rejected the allegation, saying it has a strictly non-partisan policy for its grant-making.

“While we acknowledge the right of Kenyans to peacefully advocate for a just and equitable country, we repudiate any actions or speech that are hateful or advocate violence against any institution, individual, or community,” the organisation said in a statement.