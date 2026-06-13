Security guard killed in robbery at Eldoret apartment

A security guard was murdered during a violent robbery at Dukes Apartment in Mwanzo Estate, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, the victim was found seriously injured by unknown assailants.

Police rushed to the scene and found the lifeless body of the guard, identified as Joash Matare, near the main entrance of the apartment.

He had sustained a deep cut wound to the head and was lying on a bench in a pool of blood.

Preliminary investigations established that the attackers gained entry into the apartment compound through the rear gate after breaking a padlock.

The assailants reportedly stole a red TVS HLX 150 motorcycle belonging to a tenant. Another motorcycle, a red Boxer 100, was found abandoned a few metres from the rear gate with damaged handlebars.

Crime scene personnel processed, documented and photographed the scene before the body was moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the robbery and murder.

Meanwhile, police in Kerio Valley Sub-County, Elgeyo Marakwet County, have arrested a murder suspect who had been on the run following the killing of a road construction worker in Tot Trading Centre.

The suspect, identified as Evans Rutto, a resident of Sibow Location in Tot, was apprehended on the night of June 12, 2026, by officers from Tot Police Station acting on intelligence-led information.

Police said Rutto had been sought in connection with the murder of Evans Kipkoech Kiptanui, a 45-year-old Keiyo man who worked for the China Railway Seventh Group, a company involved in road construction works in the area.

Kiptanui was killed during an incident that occurred at Tot Trading Centre, after which the suspect allegedly went into hiding.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the circumstances surrounding the killing as investigations continue.

And police in Kadibo Sub-County, Kisumu County, are investigating how a pistol ended up at a primary school after it was recovered by an eight-year-old pupil from a dustbin.

The incident happened at Nyang’ande Academy, Kesia Awino.

The headteacher reported that a pupil had discovered a pistol-like object in a dustbin and handed it over to her for safekeeping.

Following the report, officers from Rabuor Police Station visited the school in Kawino North Location, Kolal Sub-location.

Upon arrival, the officers established that the recovered firearm was a Beretta pistol, which was being kept by the headteacher in her classroom.

The scene was processed by investigators and the firearm taken into police custody for further examination.

Authorities have launched investigations to determine the ownership of the pistol and how it found its way into the school compound. No injuries were reported during the incident.