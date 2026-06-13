Mutahi Kagwe Ranked Best-Performing CS in Latest Ipsos Survey

Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mutahi Kagwe has emerged as the best-performing Cabinet Secretary in the latest survey released by Ipsos Kenya on June 12.

According to the poll, Kagwe topped the rankings, earning widespread recognition from Kenyans for his performance since taking charge of the Agriculture and Livestock Development docket.

He was closely followed by Rebecca Miano and Geoffrey Ruku, who also received high ratings for their work in their respective ministries.

Other Cabinet Secretaries who ranked highly in the survey include William Kabogo, Soipan Tuya, Davis Chirchir, Opiyo Wandayi and Kipchumba Murkomen.

Kagwe was nominated to President William Ruto’s Cabinet on December 19, 2024. Following approval by Parliament, he was sworn into office as Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development on January 17, 2025.

In its report, Ipsos said the rankings reflect public perceptions of the performance of Cabinet Secretaries and their effectiveness in implementing government policies and delivering services to citizens.

“These rankings not only acknowledge individual achievements but also underscore the importance of accountability, efficiency and responsiveness in public leadership,” Ipsos said.

The research firm noted that the survey serves as an important benchmark for evaluating the performance of government officials as Kenyans continue to demand improved governance and better public services.

Ipsos further observed that Cabinet Secretaries play a critical role in translating government policies into tangible results that improve the lives of citizens and advance national development goals.

“The performance of Cabinet Secretaries plays a crucial role in determining the effectiveness of government service delivery and the successful implementation of national development programmes,” the report stated.

According to the survey, the highest-ranked Cabinet Secretaries distinguished themselves through leadership, innovation, commitment to public service and their ability to address key national challenges.

The poll drew responses from Kenyans across different regions and demographic groups, providing insights into public satisfaction with the performance of government ministries and senior officials.

Ipsos said the findings highlight leaders who have demonstrated dedication in improving service delivery, implementing government priorities and contributing to the country’s social and economic development.