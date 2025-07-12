CJ Koome Appoints Two Admiralty Marshals, Announces Supreme Court Recess

Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed two new Admiralty Marshals and announced the Supreme Court’s annual August recess.

In a gazette notice dated July 11, 2025, CJ Koome appointed Dominica Nyambu and Green Odera as Admiralty Marshals.

Their appointments will take effect from July 14, 2025. At the same time, the appointment of Christine Ogweno to the role was revoked.

The Admiralty Marshal is an official, usually the Registrar or a Deputy Registrar of the High Court, appointed by the Chief Justice to handle the execution of admiralty decisions.

Their duties include serving initiating process, executing arrest warrants, preserving ships or property under arrest, arranging for their release or sale, and managing the proceeds from sales.

The Admiralty Marshal essentially acts as an enforcement arm of the Admiralty Court, overseeing the seizure, custody, and disposal of vessels and property involved in maritime disputes.

The Chief Justice also announced that the Supreme Court will go on recess starting Friday, August 1, 2025. The recess will run until Monday, September 15, 2025, both dates included.

“A duty judge will be available during the recess to handle urgent matters,” read the notice.

During this period, the Supreme Court Registry will remain open to the public on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except on public holidays.