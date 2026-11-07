CJ Koome Awarded Honorary Doctorate by KeMU

Chief Justice Martha Koome has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degree by Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) in recognition of her contribution to the legal profession, human rights and the advancement of justice.

The degree was conferred during the university’s 26th graduation ceremony held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at its main campus in Meru.

Koome received the honour from the university’s Chancellor in recognition of her service to society and contribution to national development.

In a statement, the Chief Justice expressed gratitude to the university’s leadership and the wider KeMU community for recognising her work.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.), Honoris Causa, from Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) during its 26th Graduation Ceremony held today, 7 November 2026, at its Main Campus in Meru,” Koome said.

She described the award as a reminder that education, leadership and professional achievement should be measured by how people use their knowledge and positions to serve others.

“I receive this distinguished honour with immense gratitude. To me, it is a powerful reminder that the true measure of education, leadership and professional achievement lies not in personal accomplishment, but in how meaningfully we use our knowledge, skills and positions to serve others and transform lives,” she said.

Koome also thanked the university’s Chancellor, Board of Trustees, University Council, Senate, Management, faculty and the entire KeMU fraternity for the recognition.

She commended the institution for its continued investment in education and national development.

The Chief Justice also congratulated the Class of 2026, urging graduates to use the knowledge and opportunities gained at the university to serve society and uphold integrity.

“May you use the knowledge and opportunities you have gained to serve humanity, uphold integrity and make a lasting difference in your communities and our nation,” she said.

Koome said she accepted the honorary degree with gratitude and renewed commitment to serving justice, protecting human dignity and the people of Kenya.