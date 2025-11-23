CJ Koome Establishes New Chepkemel Magistrate’s Court in Kericho

Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya Martha Koome has established the Chepkemel Magistrate’s Court, which will operate under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Kericho High Court. The announcement was made through a gazette notice dated November 21, 2025.

According to the notice, the new court will begin operations on December 1, 2025.

“Take notice that the Chief Justice has established Chepkemel Magistrate’s Court within the supervisory Jurisdiction of Kericho High Court, with effect from the December 1, 2025,” the notice reads.

Koome said the move is part of ongoing efforts to expand access to justice across the country.

The Chief Justice also announced the Judiciary’s annual December holiday recess.

The recess will start on Sunday, December 21, 2025, and end on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, both days included.

However, a duty judge will remain available throughout the recess to handle urgent matters.

During this period, the Supreme Court Registry will stay open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays, except on public holidays