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    CJ Martha Koome Appoints New Members to Employment and Labour Relations Rules Committee

    David WafulaBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed new officials to the Employment and Labour Relations Rules Committee for a five-year term.

    In a Gazette Notice dated October 30, 2026, Koome appointed Lady Justice Monica Mbaru, the Principal Judge of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, as the committee’s chairperson.

    Koome also appointed Fredrick Nyamora, the Acting Registrar of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, as the committee’s secretary.

    Wycliffe Oyoo and Elisiphah Wanjiru Njuguna were appointed as members of the committee.

    The appointments took effect on October 1, 2026, and the officials will serve for five years.

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