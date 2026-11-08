CJ Martha Koome Makes Appointments to Council for Law Reporting

Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed two new members to the Council for Law Reporting for a three-year term.

In a Gazette Notice dated November 6, 2026, Koome appointed Anne Omollo to represent the High Court, Environment and Land Court, and Employment and Labour Relations Court.

Omollo’s appointment took effect on November 2, 2026, and will run for three years.

Koome also appointed Karen Ndegwa as a member of the council representing the Attorney General.

Ndegwa’s appointment took effect on September 18, 2026, and will also run for three years.