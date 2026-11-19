Anthropic is poised to hit a value of more than $1.4 trillion (£1.1 trillion) when it debuts on the public stock market.

The artificial intelligence (AI) company behind the popular chatbot Claude said it will price shares at $83 each when it lists on Thursday on the Nasdaq, a tech-focused stock exchange based in New York.

That price will make it one of the most highly valued companies in the world.

It will be the first US firm focused exclusively on AI to go public, marking a crucial test for the fast-growing industry, which faces questions over whether the huge investment poured into the technology will be profitable.

The AI firm said earlier this month it would likely offer its shares for between $70 and $78 each, which valued the company at up to $1.3tn.

But demand for Anthropic’s stock debut – commonly referred to as its initial public offering, or IPO – is very high, according to one early investor in the company who spoke with the BBC on condition of anonymity.

The person said shares were more than 10 times oversubscribed ahead of the public listing, meaning demand for Anthropic shares exceeded the number of shares available.

If that turns out to be the case, Anthropic’s valuation could quickly blow past its target on Thursday when trading begins.

Crucial test for AI

Depending on how strong that demand is, Anthropic could even exceed the early market valuation of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which was the world’s most highly valued stock debut when it went public with a value of $2.2tn in June.

However, in the weeks that followed, SpaceX shares fell significantly in price.

As it stands, Anthropic’s listing will see the firm raise more than $68bn from its initial investors. It is also expecting another $26bn from private placements. So the total amount the company will raise is expected to be $94bn.

The amount of cash Anthropic has raised from its listing is already more than SpaceX raised in June.

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT and Anthropic’s biggest AI rival, is expected to go public next year.

Until then, Anthropic will be the only public company in the US that is entirely focused on the technology, or one that was founded and built around AI tools and products. Its scope is different from tech giants like Google and Microsoft that also develop AI but are involved in other tech services.

There is excitement around Anthropic’s listing, but also some concern from investors around its ability to generate revenue and profits going forward.

Yang Wang, a principle financial analyst with Counterpoint Research, said the central issue for Anthropic is whether its business “can keep pace” as hundreds of billions of dollars in financial obligations come due in the next couple of years.

“Nevertheless, it is not an everyday occurrence for public investors to gain direct exposure to a frontier-model developer with the potential to shape the next stage of productivity,” Wang said.

While nearly every other major tech company is pouring huge amounts of money into the technology and infrastructure required for their own AI tools, they are built around social media or online retail or online search. AI tools and applications are secondary.

“Anthropic going public gives us a whole new window into what AI demand looks like,” Marta Norton, who heads investment strategy at investment firm Empower, told the BBC.

Anthropic was started by a group of co-founders, led by siblings Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, all of whom left their work at OpenAI to start a new AI firm.

The company has carved itself out in the ongoing AI race as more focused on building the technology with safety top of mind.

It refused to comply with a demand by the US Department of Defense that Anthropic’s tools be used in an essentially unrestricted way. And Dario Amodei has been outspoken in his belief that AI tools may soon be so powerful that they present a threat to human existence.

Nonetheless, the company is looking to grow quickly and gain more access to financing through the public markets in order to do so.

Norton said Anthropic going public now, in a time of market volatility comes down to the simple fact that the company needs access to more money.

“AI is financially demanding,” Norton said. “The public markets open up the financial spigot a little bit more, and so the time has come.”

But broader anxieties have started to grow about the AI industry’s business model, which is reliant on expensive computer chips that are in short supply. The technology is also dependent on controversial data centres and funding such operations require deals with other tech companies.

The Federal Reserve Bank has expressed concern about the rapid growth of AI-related debt being financed through “complex and opaque” structures, according to minutes from its October meeting to discuss a potential rate rise.

A few of the meeting’s participants also noted that “AI-related exposures were becoming increasingly concentrated among a small number of firms”.

By BBC News