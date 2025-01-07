Clerics Urge Sober Use of Social Media 

Some members of Kisii clergy Kisii have urged for sobriety in the use of social media as a tool of communication.

Speaking separately, the clerics said the abuse of the platforms, especially by the youth, was reason fueling the growing number of abductions in the country.

The latest disappearances have been primarily young men who have criticized President William Ruto online.

Some of the victims have been released traumatized.

Police have denied involvement, but activists have questioned why they appear not to be investigating the disappearances.

“Social media is open to all of us, let there be honest efforts to exploit the space with meaningful communication not defaming the country’s leadership,” said Pastor Denis Sosi of Glorious Life International church.

Social media, he added, is an important means of disseminating information today and provides large space which should be exploited for the good of society.

“They (youth) can use it to market things online and innovations but not abusing leaders disparaging them with caricature in a way that erodes the significance of such spaces,” added the cleric.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) says there had been 82 abductions carried out “clandestinely, with unidentified armed persons” since June, with 29 still missing.

Refecting on 2024, Sosi said the was truly a tumultuous both economically and politically for most Kenyans but expressed optimism that things would brighten as they walk the path of 2025.

“Around Kisii, especially funeral, there were constant skirmishes engineered by politicians. Such are among the things that we should abandon as a people and forge forward on the path of development,” stated Sosi.

He also called for surveillance against prevalent drug use amon the youth.

He especially asked the chiefs to scale up vigilance in the villages where drug abuse was steadily growing.

“In fact before we begin blaming the youth, let our security agencies go for those who trade in these drugs,” he said.

Speaking separately, Pentacostal Evangelistic Fellow of Africa (P.E.F.A.) cleric Rev Andrew Ogola asked the government to streamline higher education in the country.

He said issues that have been raised are critical and should not be triviliazed by those in authority.

Ogola also urged leaders to invest more time in action, undertake development and stop early campaigns for the sake of the country.

“When people already campaigning when they are already in office it smells of incompetence. It is time to work not make noise around,” Ogola said.

He was speaking at an event at the Pefa church in Kisii town where widows were gifted with merchandise and food by Purity International.

The Charity leader Rebecca Moseti asked the government to empower widows so as to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.