Hundreds throng Kisii University’s free medical camp

At least 600 patients were attended to Thursday during a free medical camp organised by Kisii University at the campus grounds.

Several more residents, especially from the local neighbourhoods in Mwembe and Menyinkwa were still streaming in by afternoon.

The university’s Department of Medicine in conjunction with local healthcare providers, among them Inka group offered free consultations, diagnostic services, and medicines.

Blood pressure checks ups, diabetes screenings, and general health consultations were done during the exercise.

There were specialists in pediatrics, gynecology, and dermatology for more targeted care.

Kisii University Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Frederick Wanyama said the free medical camp reflected the university’s commitment to giving back to the community.

“Nothing is being paid for from diagnosis to treatment. Though targeting the locals today, this exceercise has also given the students real-world experience in public health service,” he stated.

By leveraging academic resources and fostering partnerships, Prof Wanyama said , universities not only address immediate health concerns but also contribute to the long-term well-being of the populations they serve.

Similar outreach programs are planned by in the future as part of the university’s corporate social responsibility effort.

Kisii County Minister for health Ronald Nyakweba on his part, assured the residents that significant efforts are underway to improve the healthcare system in the region.

Already drugs worth more Sh60 million have been flagged off to health facilities across the revolved unit last to enhance access to heath care.

He highlighted among others initiatives, the upgrading of local health facilities, increased recruitment of medical personnel, and expansion of public health outreach program.

About 80 medical staff would be recruited soon to shore up shortage.

“This reflects the commitment by Governor Simba Arati in ensuring that every resident has access to quality healthcare,” the minister stated.

“Our ongoing projects reflect the county’s dedication to addressing both immediate medical needs and long-term health challenges.”

He said the Arati has already ordered a freeze in the construction of more hospitals to concentrate on equipping those existing.