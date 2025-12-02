Clinical Officers Issue 21-Day Strike Notice

Clinical officers have issued a 21-day strike notice, accusing the national and county governments of failing to honour key agreements made with the union.

In a letter dated December 2, 2025, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) Secretary General George Gibore wrote to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, the Council of Governors, all county governors, county secretaries and county public service boards. He said the government had failed to implement the Return-to-Work Agreement signed on July 8, 2025.

The union also noted that on July 27, 2024, it signed another Return-to-Work Agreement with the Ministry of Health to conclude and sign a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) within 60 days. However, Mr. Gibore said the ministry had become reluctant to sign the CBA despite negotiations being completed.

“The failure to conclude and sign the Collective Bargaining Agreement has resulted in major delays in addressing key issues, exposing our members to occupational health hazards and mental health challenges,” the letter reads.

The union accused several counties of refusing to implement the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) reviewed pay structure for the 3rd and 4th cycles, and failing to settle accumulated arrears.

KUCO is demanding that the Ministry of Health immediately set and announce a date for signing the concluded CBA, and that the Council of Governors resume negotiations and complete them within 21 days. It also wants counties to implement the SRC-reviewed remuneration structure, clear all arrears, and absorb all Global Fund and UHC staff into their systems.

The union said the continued delays have undermined trust and violated the spirit of negotiation. “As a result, we have no option but to issue this 21-day strike notice,” the SG said.

If the issues are not resolved, the union says clinical officers will withdraw their services and begin an indefinite strike starting midnight, December 22, 2025.

“We urge county governments to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves to avoid a health crisis that would negatively affect Kenyans,” the letter adds.

The union says it remains open to constructive dialogue with the government during the strike notice period.