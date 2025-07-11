Clinicians demand justice after the murder of a clinical officer in Naivasha

The Kenya Clinical Officers Association on Friday called for justice into the brutal murder of Jane Wambui Njoroge, a Clinical Officer in the Pediatric Department at Naivasha County Referral Hospital.

The association Secretary General, Joseph Chebii urged swift action to ensure justice for the heinous crime, emphasizing the need to hold all perpetrators accountable.

The clinicians described Wambui as a dedicated health professional and a resilient cancer survivor who continued to serve her patients even after losing her eyesight during treatment.

“Her strength, resilience, and service touched many lives. This brutal act has shocked not only the medical fraternity but the entire nation. It is unacceptable that such inhumanity could befall a woman who had already fought and overcome so much in life,” said the association.

The association called on Kenyans to stand in solidarity with Jane’s family as preparations for her funeral are underway.

“Further information regarding funeral arrangements and support efforts will be shared by the Nakuru Branch and the National Office in due course,” they added.

Wambui’s body was discovered buried in a shallow grave at her residence in Raini Village on July 10.

This was a day after her 30-year-old house help, Mary Chebet, was arrested in connection with her murder.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the arrest was prompted by a report from the deceased’s husband, who stated that Wambui went missing on July 4, 2025, after leaving her workplace.

Detectives identified Chebet as the primary suspect. During interrogation, she led authorities to the victim’s home, where she uncovered a disturbing scene where Wambui’s body was buried in a shallow grave behind the house, with pieces of clothing tightly wrapped around her neck.

The decomposing body was exhumed, and the investigation revealed the gruesome details of the crime. Chebet was detained as detectives finalize their investigations ahead of her arraignment.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be disclosed.

The body was taken to the local mortuary pending autopsy to determine how she died.