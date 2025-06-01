Clubs That Won The Treble

Winning one trophy in football is a moment of pride. Winning two in a single season is unforgettable. But winning three major titles in the same season? That’s history-making—and only a few elite clubs in European football have ever achieved it.

In the 2025 UEFA Champions League final, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) joined this exclusive group in stunning fashion. Under the guidance of experienced coach Luis Enrique, PSG sealed their place in football history by completing the treble.

What Is a Treble in Football?

In European football, winning a “treble” means lifting the domestic league title, the main domestic cup, and the UEFA Champions League—all in the same season. It’s one of the hardest feats in the sport and a true mark of dominance.

The first English team to do it was Manchester United in 1998/99, when they won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Treble-Winning Clubs

Only 11 teams from nine different clubs have completed the European treble. These clubs didn’t just dominate their countries—they conquered Europe too.

Here’s the full list:

Team Country Season Celtic Scotland 1966/67 Ajax Netherlands 1971/72 PSV Eindhoven Netherlands 1987/88 Manchester United England 1998/99 Barcelona Spain 2008/09 Inter Milan Italy 2009/10 Bayern Munich Germany 2012/13 Barcelona Spain 2014/15 Bayern Munich Germany 2019/20 Manchester City England 2022/23 Paris Saint-Germain France 2024/25

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the only clubs to have achieved the treble twice.

The Quadruple

Only one team has ever gone one better—the legendary Celtic team of 1966/67, known as the Lisbon Lions. They won four major trophies that season: the Scottish League, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup, and European Cup. No other team in European history has won the quadruple.

Because not every country has a second domestic cup competition, the chance to win a quadruple is rare. In countries like England—where the League Cup (Carabao Cup) still exists—it remains a possibility.

Managers Who Made It Happen

Winning the treble requires brilliant leadership, and only nine managers have guided their teams to this historic achievement. Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique stand out for having done it with two different clubs.

Here’s the list of treble-winning managers:

Coach Club Season Jock Stein Celtic 1966/67 Stefan Kovacs Ajax 1971/72 Guus Hiddink PSV 1987/88 Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United 1998/99 Pep Guardiola (1) Barcelona 2008/09 Jose Mourinho Inter Milan 2009/10 Jupp Heynckes Bayern Munich 2012/13 Luis Enrique (1) Barcelona 2014/15 Hansi Flick Bayern Munich 2019/20 Pep Guardiola (2) Manchester City 2022/23 Luis Enrique (2) Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25