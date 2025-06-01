Clubs That Won The Treble

Winning one trophy in football is a moment of pride. Winning two in a single season is unforgettable. But winning three major titles in the same season? That’s history-making—and only a few elite clubs in European football have ever achieved it.
In the 2025 UEFA Champions League final, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) joined this exclusive group in stunning fashion. Under the guidance of experienced coach Luis Enrique, PSG sealed their place in football history by completing the treble.
What Is a Treble in Football?
In European football, winning a “treble” means lifting the domestic league title, the main domestic cup, and the UEFA Champions League—all in the same season. It’s one of the hardest feats in the sport and a true mark of dominance.
The first English team to do it was Manchester United in 1998/99, when they won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Treble-Winning Clubs
Only 11 teams from nine different clubs have completed the European treble. These clubs didn’t just dominate their countries—they conquered Europe too.
Here’s the full list:
|Team
|Country
|Season
|Celtic
|Scotland
|1966/67
|Ajax
|Netherlands
|1971/72
|PSV Eindhoven
|Netherlands
|1987/88
|Manchester United
|England
|1998/99
|Barcelona
|Spain
|2008/09
|Inter Milan
|Italy
|2009/10
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|2012/13
|Barcelona
|Spain
|2014/15
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|2019/20
|Manchester City
|England
|2022/23
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|2024/25
Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the only clubs to have achieved the treble twice.
The Quadruple
Only one team has ever gone one better—the legendary Celtic team of 1966/67, known as the Lisbon Lions. They won four major trophies that season: the Scottish League, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup, and European Cup. No other team in European history has won the quadruple.
Because not every country has a second domestic cup competition, the chance to win a quadruple is rare. In countries like England—where the League Cup (Carabao Cup) still exists—it remains a possibility.
Managers Who Made It Happen
Winning the treble requires brilliant leadership, and only nine managers have guided their teams to this historic achievement. Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique stand out for having done it with two different clubs.
Here’s the list of treble-winning managers:
|Coach
|Club
|Season
|Jock Stein
|Celtic
|1966/67
|Stefan Kovacs
|Ajax
|1971/72
|Guus Hiddink
|PSV
|1987/88
|Sir Alex Ferguson
|Manchester United
|1998/99
|Pep Guardiola (1)
|Barcelona
|2008/09
|Jose Mourinho
|Inter Milan
|2009/10
|Jupp Heynckes
|Bayern Munich
|2012/13
|Luis Enrique (1)
|Barcelona
|2014/15
|Hansi Flick
|Bayern Munich
|2019/20
|Pep Guardiola (2)
|Manchester City
|2022/23
|Luis Enrique (2)
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2024/25
