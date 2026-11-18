The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved the cross-listing of Africa Eats Ltd on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and the introduction of a new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) by Tradiam Asset Managers Limited.

The approvals will expand investment options available to investors, support regional capital markets integration and deepen Kenya’s capital markets, the regulator said.

Africa Eats Ltd will cross-list on the NSE’s Main Investment Market Segment (MIMS) through introduction. The company is domiciled in Mauritius and already trades on the High-Growth Segment of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.

Africa Eats holds minority equity stakes in fast-growing food and agriculture small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across East Africa. Its investments span production, aggregation, processing and distribution of fruits, vegetables, grains, honey and livestock.

The company acts as a long-term growth partner to the businesses, helping them expand while sharing value with smallholder farmers in their supply chains.

The cross-list will not involve the issuance of new shares or raising of additional capital. Instead, it is intended to widen Africa Eats’ investor base, improve liquidity and strengthen its presence in East African capital markets.

In a separate approval, CMA has authorised Tradiam Asset Managers Limited to establish and list the Leo Dividend Exchange Traded Fund on the NSE.

The passively managed fund will track the Tradiam NSE Dividend Leaders Index, offering investors exposure to a diversified basket of NSE-listed companies with a consistent history of paying dividends.

Dividends earned from the underlying shares will be distributed to ETF unitholders quarterly, providing investors with periodic income from their investments.

The approvals reflect CMA’s commitment to building a well-regulated, inclusive and dynamic capital markets ecosystem while expanding investment opportunities for both local and regional investors.

The regulator urged investors to understand the securities and investment schemes they intend to buy and to transact only through licensed and approved capital markets intermediaries.

“Investors are reminded to familiarise themselves with any security or scheme before investing and to deal only with licensed and approved capital markets intermediaries,” CMA stated.