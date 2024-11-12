CNN Anchor Chris Wallace Announces Departure After Three Years

Veteran broadcaster Chris Wallace has announced he will leave CNN at the end of the year after three years with the network.

Wallace, 77, shared with The Daily Beast that he is considering new ventures in streaming and podcasting, as he sees these platforms as “where the action seems to be.”

“For the first time in 55 years, I’m between jobs,” Wallace expressed, adding that he feels “excited and liberated” by the change.

Reflecting on the recent success of high-profile podcasters like Joe Rogan and Charlamagne Tha God, Wallace acknowledged their reach but noted he is open to exploring his own niche in the digital world.

As his three-year, multi-million dollar contract with CNN concludes, Wallace expressed gratitude for his time at the network. “CNN has been very good to me,” he said.

According to The Daily Beast, CNN was eager to retain Wallace, whose show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? was seen as a valuable asset during a period of fluctuating ratings.

CNN CEO Mark Thompson praised Wallace’s contributions, describing him as “one of the most respected political journalists in the news business,” and wished him success in future endeavors.

Wallace’s storied career began in 1973 as a local broadcaster in Chicago.

His resume includes roles on The Today Show, PrimeTime Live, Meet the Press, and 18 years at Fox News, where he became known for his in-depth interviews, including several with former President Donald Trump. In 2020, he moderated the presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden.