Coast Region Police Bosses Moved Over Voi Evictions 

A section of police commanders in the Coast region were moved in changes triggered by a controversial eviction of residents that happened in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

Among those affected include the Coast Regional Police Commander Kenneth Kimani, Taita Taveta county commander Patrick Okeri and Voi sub county commander Bernstein Shari.

Former North Eastern Regional Police Commander George Sedah was Sunday January 7 named the new Coast commander.

Sedah replaced Kimani who was recalled to police headquarters.

Ibrahim Daffala was named the new Voi police commander while William Kiplangat took over at Taita Taveta County.

In Kiambu, a new county commander was named in the changes. Siaya County Police commander Michael Muchiri was named the new Kiambu boss to replace Perminus Kioi who retired.

At the Anti Narcotics Unit, Samuel Laboso took over as the head to replace Margaret Karanja who retired.

On the evictions, Inspector General of police Japhet Koome had Saturday ordered an inquiry into the violent land eviction exercise that happened in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

The eviction left more than 3,000 people homeless prompting an uproar on the manner in which it was conducted.

Koome said he had directed an internal inquiry into the incident.

Koome also recalled the police commanders to Nairobi for the probe.

He said their recall will pave way for the inquiry.

He added that action will be taken against any officer found culpable of carrying out the said demolition without the necessary authorization.

It emerged the plan to demolish the houses was not shared among top officials in Nairobi as it should be.

Authorities had ordered police commanders in the country not to participate in any form of eviction before they inform police headquarters.

The move to inform the headquarters is meant to ensure various due diligence measures are taken into account before any action is taken.

This comes as over 3,000 families in the Msambweni area spent the night in the cold after their houses were demolished by Sparkles Properties Limited, which claims ownership of the piece of land they used to call home.

It has emerged some of the recent evictions from some areas remain controversial.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga, together with Taita Taveta leaders, have since condemned the demolitions that were carried out under the supervision of a contingent of police officers.

“From Mavoko to Kakamega, Thika, and Mombasa and today in Voi, the government seems to be pursuing a policy of evicting people from their settlements using utmost pain inflicted at the most desperate moments,” Odinga said in a statement.