Coco Gauff Knocked Out of U.S. Open by Emma Navarro, 23, a Rising Star Born in New York

For the second consecutive major tournament, Emma Navarro demonstrated her formidable combination of steadiness, speed, and power to eliminate Coco Gauff, defeating her in the fourth round of the U.S. Open, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Navarro, 23, a rising star born in New York and raised in South Carolina, showcased her growing prowess on the court by outplaying the defending champion in front of a star-studded audience, including Serena Williams, Stephen Colbert, and nearly 24,000 fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Her technical gameplay left Gauff struggling to keep up.

Having rapidly climbed the rankings over the past year, Navarro, the NCAA champion with the Virginia Cavaliers, is now the No. 13 seed at her home Grand Slam and continues to rise, with her weaknesses gradually disappearing.

“This is pretty insane,” Navarro said after the match. “Being born in this city makes playing here feel so special.”

Emma Navarro ends Coco Gauff's US Open title defense! pic.twitter.com/mcIvQIn1Xj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2024

Gauff, who entered the match as the favorite despite losing to Navarro at Wimbledon in July, found herself facing an opponent who has been consistently performing well throughout the year. Navarro’s relentless defense, extending rallies and minimizing errors, ultimately exposed Gauff’s vulnerabilities—particularly her unstable forehand and serve.

On Sunday, Navarro brought her A-game, returning Gauff’s 120 mph serves with deep shots that forced Gauff into defensive positions. Navarro’s impressive fitness level matched that of Gauff, who is known for being one of the sport’s fittest players.

Gauff’s performance was marred by 19 double faults, many at crucial moments. Two double faults handed Navarro a service break in the first set, and another in the second set gave Navarro another break point. A well-placed forehand down the line off a Gauff drop shot seemed to signal the match’s end.

However, Gauff briefly rallied, capitalizing on Navarro’s momentary loss of form and drawing energy from the supportive crowd. Gauff managed to level the match, but her reprieve was short-lived. More double faults in the deciding set handed Navarro an early break, and the American capitalized on the momentum, keeping her composure to secure the victory.

“Coco’s an amazing player. I know she’s going to come back and win this thing again one year,” Navarro graciously acknowledged.

For Gauff, the loss adds to a frustrating summer, which began with a semifinal defeat to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the French Open. Despite being one of the more reliable players in recent years, Gauff has struggled with her game, particularly her forehand and serve, leading to earlier-than-expected exits in tournaments.

Navarro’s victory is a strong indication that these two players, who have known each other since their junior tennis days, could be battling it out at the top of the rankings for years to come. Despite their contrasting backgrounds—Gauff, a prodigy from a middle-class Black family, and Navarro, the daughter of a wealthy banker who blossomed later in her career—their rivalry is set to become a defining narrative in women’s tennis.

The match ended fittingly, with Gauff double-faulting on match point, followed by another forehand error off Navarro’s deep return, sealing Navarro’s triumph

