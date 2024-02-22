Coco Gauff Siblings: Meet the Gauff Family, a Sports Powerhouse

Coco Gauff is an American professional tennis player born on March 13, 2004, in Delray Beach, Florida.

She gained fame through her impressive performances on the court, such as reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019, at the age of 15, and subsequently winning the U.S. Open in 2023.

Coco’s parents, Corey Gauff and Candi Odom Gauff, supported her development as a tennis player, eventually focusing solely on her training.

Her father served as her primary coach, while her mother provided homeschooling.

Coco trained at the Mouratoglou Academy in France and has been officially coached by her father, along with Brad Gilbert and Pere Riba.

She has won seven WTA Tour singles titles and has achieved success in doubles as well, winning eight titles.

Siblings

Coco has two siblings, Codey Gauff and Cameron Gauff.

Codey is a high school student whose sport of choice is baseball, while Cameron is 10 years old and plays football in the American Youth Football League.

Cameron also helped his sister design her latest shoe, the Coco CG1 in the New Balance line, which reflects his creativity and symbolizes his special bond with his older sister.

Parents

Coco’s parents are Candi and Corey Gauff.

Both of her parents have a background in sports as Corey played basketball at Georgia State University, while Candi was a star heptathlete on the track and field team at Florida State University.

They have been married for over 20 years and have three children; Coco, Codey and Cameron.

Candi has a background in teaching, and Corey was once a healthcare executive, but he later transitioned to being Coco’s head coach.

The family moved to Delray Beach, Florida, to further Coco’s tennis training.

Both parents have been actively involved in supporting Coco’s tennis career, with Corey initially serving as her primary coach.

They have been praised for their support and dedication to their daughter’s success.

Career and achievements

Coco is an American professional tennis player who has achieved significant success at a young age.

She gained widespread attention after reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019 at the age of 15.

In 2023, Coco won the U.S. Open, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Coco’s parents, Corey and Candi Gauff, have been instrumental in her development as a tennis player with her father initially serving as her primary coach, and Candi provided homeschooling to help Coco balance her academic and tennis pursuits.

Her family moved to Delray Beach, Florida, to further her tennis training.

Coco’s parents have been her biggest supporters, often seen cheering her on at tennis tournaments.

Her remarkable achievements at a young age and her family’s unwavering support have made them a well-known and respected family in the world of tennis.