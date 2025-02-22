Cody Bellinger Siblings: Get to Know Ashlee and Cole

Cody Bellinger, an American professional baseball outfielder and first baseman for the New York Yankees, was born on July 13, 1995.

The son of former MLB player Clay Bellinger, Cody was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB draft after playing high school baseball in Arizona.

Bellinger debuted in MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 25, 2017. He played for the Dodgers until 2022 before joining the Chicago Cubs.

On December 17, 2024, Bellinger was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees. In his first game with the Yankees on February 21, 2025, Bellinger singled in his first at-bat.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Cody has two siblings, an older sister named Ashlee and a younger brother named Cole.

Ashlee Bellinger is a psychology graduate and a talented volleyball player who played for Vanguard University in California. She actively supports her brother’s baseball career.

Cole Bellinger, born four years after Cody, was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He played as a pitcher and had a successful high school career, leading his team to a state championship.

Cole played in the Padres’ minor league system for two seasons before retiring from baseball in 2021.

Career

Bellinger began his baseball journey in Chandler, Arizona, where he attended Hamilton High School and showcased immense talent as both a hitter and fielder.

His impressive skills on the field caught the attention of MLB scouts, and he was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

After being drafted, Bellinger spent several years in the minor leagues, playing for teams like the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and Tulsa Drillers.

These formative years allowed him to refine his abilities and prepare for the major leagues.

Bellinger made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 25, 2017, and immediately made an impact.

In his rookie season, he hit 39 home runs and drove in 97 RBIs, setting multiple records for a first-year player.

His outstanding performance earned him the National League Rookie of the Year award and established him as one of baseball’s brightest young stars.

In 2019, Bellinger reached new heights with a career-best season, finishing with a .305 batting average, 47 home runs, and 115 RBIs.

His all-around excellence earned him the National League MVP award, along with a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award that same year.

He became known not only for his powerful hitting but also for his elite defensive skills.

In 2020, Bellinger played a pivotal role in leading the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988.

His clutch performances during the postseason, including key hits and defensive plays, solidified his reputation as one of the game’s most impactful players.

However, following this success, Bellinger faced significant challenges due to injuries.

A shoulder injury sustained during the 2020 postseason affected his swing mechanics and led to struggles at the plate in 2021 and 2022.

His performance declined during these years, raising questions about whether he could return to his previous form.

Despite these setbacks, Bellinger demonstrated resilience and determination by making a strong comeback during the 2023 season with the Chicago Cubs.

He worked hard to regain his confidence and form at the plate, finishing the season with impressive numbers that earned him the National League Comeback Player of the Year award.

In December 2024, Bellinger’s career took another major turn when he was traded to the New York Yankees.

On February 21, 2025, Bellinger made an immediate impact with his new team by recording a hit in his first at-bat as a Yankee.

Accolades

Bellinger has received numerous accolades throughout his baseball career, highlighting his exceptional talent and contributions on the field.

Notably, he was named the National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2019, becoming the first Dodger to win this award while also securing a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger in the same season.

His MVP win marked the 14th such award for the Dodgers, and he stood out in a competitive field, receiving 19 first-place votes.

In addition to his MVP award, Bellinger earned two Fielding Bible Awards in 2019 for his defensive prowess, making him the first MLB player to win multiple awards in the same season.

He excelled in both right field and first base, leading all qualified players in defensive metrics that year.

Bellinger’s accolades also include being named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Over his first four seasons with the Dodgers, he accumulated impressive statistics, including a .911 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 123 home runs.

He was selected as an All-Star multiple times and played a crucial role in the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship team.