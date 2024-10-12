CoG Condemns Arrest of Tana River Governor Godhana Over Inter-clan Clashes

The Council of Governors (CoG) has issued a strong statement condemning the arrest of Tana River Governor Dhadho Gaddae Godhana, by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The arrest, which took place at the Governor’s residence, has sparked concerns over its legality and the disregard for constitutional protocols.

In the statement, the CoG expressed dismay over what they termed as “bullying” and a violation of the Governor’s rights as outlined in Article 29 of the Kenyan Constitution.

The Council argued that the method of arrest was inappropriate, stressing that Governors, as elected officials, should be treated with the respect their office demands.

The CoG called for any requests for a Governor’s presence for questioning to be communicated through formal and appropriate channels, such as through County Commanders, rather than impromptu arrests.

The council also communicated its intent to engage with the Ministry of Interior to prevent such occurrences in the future.

CoG chair Ahmed Abdullahi, reiterated the Council’s commitment to fostering cooperation between Counties and Government agencies while ensuring the dignity of elected officials is preserved.

Governor Godhana was arrested alongside Galole MP Said Hiribae on Friday in connection with ongoing inter-clan clashes in the region, which have resulted in at least 14 deaths.

Both leaders had previously ignored summons from authorities to assist in the investigation into the violence, prompting their arrest.

They are currently being transported from Mombasa to Nairobi for further questioning by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

This incident follows Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s declaration of certain areas in Tana River County as disturbed and dangerous due to the clashes.

The government has also imposed a temporary ban on firearm possession in the affected areas and called for weapons to be surrendered.

Other local leaders, including MPs from the region, have also been questioned regarding their involvement in the unrest.