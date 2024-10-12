Drama as Tana River Governor, Galole MP Arrested Over Ongoing Inter-clan Clashes

Tana River Governor Dhado Godana and Galole Member of Parliament Said Hiribae were arrested Friday night for grilling over ongoing inter-clan clashes in the area.

This is after they ignored police summonses for grilling over the deadly clashes.

They were arrested in Mombasa and driven to Nairobi for the grilling sessions.

At least 18 people have so far been killed and dozens others displaced in the clashes.

Police said they moved to arrest the two after they had ignored summons to appear for grilling over the issue.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin confirmed the two were arrested in Mombasa and were being brought to the headquarters in Nairobi for the grilling sessions.

“This is a serious issue and whereas other local leaders heeded the summonses for grilling into the unfortunate attacks there, these two did not bother to come to enable us move forward.”

“They have been arrested and will be questioned over the issue,” he said.

Three other Members of Parliament (MPs) from Tana River County were Friday grilled by police in connection with the clashes.

Also grilled is a local Member of County Assembly, police said.

Amin said officers at the headquarters had summoned and grilled Ali Wario (Garsen) Yakub Adow (Bura) and MCA Mohammed Jibril (Bangale ward).

Also grilled was former woman representative Rehema Hassan.

He said they intend to forward their findings with recommendations to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for action.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Friday gazetted 12 locations in Tana River County as disturbed areas.

The locations will be treated as disturbed areas for the next one month, according to Kindiki.

This will allow multi agency teams on the ground to conduct their operations targeting the groups behind inter clan attacks that have left 18 people dead.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in consultation with the National Security Council, declares the following parts of Tana River County as security disturbed and dangerous,” the notice reads in part.

“This notice shall take effect on October 11, 2024, as from 6.30 p.m. for a period of thirty (30) days and may, at any time be withdrawn or continued in force for such further period as the Cabinet Secretary may, in each case, by notice in the Gazette direct.”

The directive follows a wave of tribal clashes that have seen tens of lives lost over the past few days.

The 12 locations include Madogo, Areri, Saka, Sala, Mororo, and Mbalambala locations in the Bangale sub-county.

The others are Hirimani, Hosingo, Dukanotu, Chewele, Nanighi, and Bura locations in Tana North Sub-county.

Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja also banned the possession of firearms in the same locations effective, October 11, 2024.

Kanja directed all firearm holders to surrender them to the nearest police stations.

He said these individuals will have their firearms returned once the locations are declared safe.

“On the taking effect of this notice, all inhabitants of the said areas are ordered, with immediate effect, to surrender all arms in their possession to the nearest Police Station, Police Post, Police Camp and National Government Administration Offices during the hours of the day for safe custody.

“All arms surrendered shall be returned to their owners upon the revocation or termination of this notice,” the gazette notice said.

The new directives came hours after at least six more people were killed in new inter-clan fighting in Matagala, Tana River.

According to the police, the death toll has risen to 18, while dozens of others are in hospitals while several houses were burnt down following recent attacks.

The fighting between communities began nearly a week ago in the Anole area before spreading to other villages, including Nanighi officials say.

Hundreds of residents from these villages have fled their homes for safety and refuge.

A major operation is planned in the area.

It is believed that the conflict started after the Tana River County government offered land to resettle flood victims who had been living along the banks of Tana River.

The flood victims were moved to an area along the Garissa-Hola road, a move that angered the area’s native pastoralist community, which claimed the area was their grazing land and watering points.