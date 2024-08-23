Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Pays Tribute To Taylor Swift Fans In Vienna

Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin paid a special tribute to Taylor Swift fans during a concert in Vienna on Wednesday.

The band kicked off their four-show run at the Ernst Happel Stadium with a heartfelt performance of Swift’s 2008 hit “Love Story,” featuring an acoustic cover with singer Maggie Rogers.

In a touching gesture, Martin invited “two genuine Swifties” on stage while he and Rogers performed the song.

“We sing this song with so much love for Taylor and so much love for Swifties,” Martin told the enthusiastic crowd.

This concert is particularly significant as Coldplay is the first major act to perform at the venue since Taylor Swift’s planned concerts were canceled earlier this month.

The cancellations followed the discovery of a thwarted terror plot targeting one of Swift’s shows. Austrian authorities revealed they had prevented an ISIS-inspired attack.

Taylor Swift expressed her deep regret over the canceled shows in a statement on Instagram.

“The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows,” she wrote.

However, she also expressed gratitude to the authorities for their vigilance, saying, “Thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Swift recently resumed her tour with a successful five-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, wrapping up on Tuesday.

For Coldplay’s shows this week, safety is a top priority. Live Nation GSA has assured fans that the Ernst Happel Stadium is working closely with local authorities to ensure a secure environment for attendees, artists, and staff.

Coldplay will continue their Vienna concerts on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.