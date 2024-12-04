Eminem’s Half-Brother Reacts To Their Mother’s Death

Nathan “Nate” Kane Mathers, half-brother to renowned rapper Eminem, has shared his emotions following the death of their mother, Debbie Nelson.

Nelson passed away at the age of 69 after battling advanced lung cancer.

One day after the news of her death surfaced, Nate expressed his feelings on Instagram, saying he was filled with “hatred and mixed emotions.”

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has not yet publicly commented on his mother’s passing.

The family’s history has been marked by years of estrangement. Nate, now 38, was placed in foster care as a child and was later adopted by Eminem when he turned 16.

Debbie Nelson had Nate with Fred Samara Jr., 14 years after having Eminem during her relationship with Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr.

Eminem’s complicated relationship with his mother has been a recurring theme in his music, including his 2002 hit Cleanin’ Out My Closet.

However, in 2013, he showed a softer side in his song Headlights, expressing regret for the pain caused by their strained relationship and a desire for reconciliation.

In a 2008 interview, Nelson spoke about her difficult relationship with her sons, saying, “I’m not ever gonna give up on my kids. There’s hope for everybody. It’s a matter of swallowing your pride and moving on.”

Reports earlier this year suggested Nelson was in declining health, with limited options for treatment. Sources claimed Eminem continued to provide support but had not been in direct contact with his mother for years.