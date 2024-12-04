Close Menu
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Eminem’s Half-Brother Reacts To Their Mother’s Death

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Debbie Nelson

    Nathan “Nate” Kane Mathers, half-brother to renowned rapper Eminem, has shared his emotions following the death of their mother, Debbie Nelson.

    Nelson passed away at the age of 69 after battling advanced lung cancer.

    Also Read: Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, dies at 69

    One day after the news of her death surfaced, Nate expressed his feelings on Instagram, saying he was filled with “hatred and mixed emotions.”

    Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has not yet publicly commented on his mother’s passing.

    The family’s history has been marked by years of estrangement. Nate, now 38, was placed in foster care as a child and was later adopted by Eminem when he turned 16.

    Debbie Nelson had Nate with Fred Samara Jr., 14 years after having Eminem during her relationship with Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr.

    Eminem’s complicated relationship with his mother has been a recurring theme in his music, including his 2002 hit Cleanin’ Out My Closet.

    However, in 2013, he showed a softer side in his song Headlights, expressing regret for the pain caused by their strained relationship and a desire for reconciliation.

    In a 2008 interview, Nelson spoke about her difficult relationship with her sons, saying, “I’m not ever gonna give up on my kids. There’s hope for everybody. It’s a matter of swallowing your pride and moving on.”

    Reports earlier this year suggested Nelson was in declining health, with limited options for treatment. Sources claimed Eminem continued to provide support but had not been in direct contact with his mother for years.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Reach out: waliaulaandrew0@gmail.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.