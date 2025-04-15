Chris Martin Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the English Vocalist

Christopher Anthony John Martin, born on March 2, 1977, in Exeter, Devon, England, is the lead vocalist, pianist, and co-founder of the globally renowned rock band Coldplay.

Raised in a musically inclined family, with his mother Alison, a music teacher, and his father Anthony, a retired accountant, Martin’s passion for music was nurtured early on.

He attended Exeter Cathedral School and Sherborne School before studying Ancient World Studies at University College London, where he met his future Coldplay bandmates—Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion.

Beyond his work with Coldplay, Martin is known for his philanthropy, including his role as creative director of the Global Citizen Festival, and his collaborations with artists like Jay-Z and Kanye West.

Chris is the eldest of five siblings, each carving their own path in diverse fields.

Alexander “Al” Martin, the second eldest, is an architect and interior designer who founded AMA (Alex Martin Architecture) in 2014.

He studied architecture at Manchester University and briefly pursued music before focusing on design.

Rosie, the third sibling, is a neonatal nurse, dedicating her career to caring for newborns. Her work reflects a commitment to public service, contrasting with the creative pursuits of her siblings.

The fourth sibling, Richard, serves in the British Army. Chris once mentioned that Richard had served in Afghanistan, highlighting his brother’s commitment to military service.

The youngest at 35, Nicola is an actress and writer who performs under the stage name Wren, inspired by a Pizza Express pizza, to distinguish herself from another actress with the same name.

Martin’s career began in 1996 when he co-founded Coldplay during his time at University College London.

The band, originally called Pectoralz and later Starfish, adopted the name Coldplay and signed with Parlophone in 1999.

Their debut album, Parachutes (2000), featuring the hit single “Yellow,” propelled them to global fame, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.

Subsequent albums like A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), and Music of the Spheres (2021) solidified Coldplay’s status as one of the world’s best-selling music acts, with over 100 million albums sold worldwide.

Coldplay has won seven Grammy Awards, including Best Alternative Music Album for Parachutes and Album of the Year for Viva la Vida, and nine Brit Awards, cementing their influence in music.

Martin’s songwriting extends beyond Coldplay, with solo contributions to tracks like “Gravity” for Embrace and “Homecoming” for Kanye West.

His distinctive falsetto and emotive lyrics have earned him recognition as one of the best male singers of the 21st century by American Songwriter.

Outside music, Martin’s philanthropy shines through his work with Oxfam’s Make Trade Fair campaign and the Global Citizen Festival, where he has served as creative director since 2015.

His personal life, including his marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow (2003–2016), with whom he has two children, Apple and Moses, and his engagement to Dakota Johnson, has kept him in the public eye.