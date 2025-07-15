Comedian Zakaria Kariuki Aka Mr KK Mwenyewe Is Dead

Death has once again hit the entertainment industry.

Comedian Zakaria Kariuki Aka Mr KK Mwenyewe is no more.

The comedian passed away in the evening of Monday, July 2025, at the Kiambu Level 5 Hospital while undergoing treatment.

It is not yet clear what he was ailing from but news of his demise sent shock waves across the country.

The sad news of sudden demise was first made public by fellow comedian Kafengo through his official Facebook page.

Taking to Facebook, Kafengo broke the news and asked for support and prayers from Kenyans during this sad time.

“We Are Heartbroken To Announce The Sudden Demise Of Zakaria Kariuki A.k.a Mr Kk Mwenyewe.He Passed Away Yesterday Evening While Undergoing Medical Attention At Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

During This Sad Moments We Ask For Support And Prayers,To The Family And Friends May God Give Us Strength at This Difficult Times.May His Soul Rest In Peace🕊️ #RIPKK💔,” Kafengo posted.

Mr KK Mwenyewe’s death shook many people who took to different social media platforms to mourn him and condole with his friends and family.

The comedian rose to fame with his impersonation of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In his skits, he used to wear clothes resembling those of Rigathi Gachagua.

He also used talk and even act like Gachagua.

His star shone soon after the Kenya Kwanza administration assumed power, gaining attention for his sharp comedic timing and spot-on political impressions.

His growing popularity sparked public hopes that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua would recognize and support his talent.

However, in a past interview with Jeff Kuria, Kariuki revealed that such support had not come to fruition.

Various public figures and Kenyans mourned him noting he died while very young.

Amount them is Busia county Senator Okiya Omtatah who described the deceased as a courageous and talented artist whose work resonated with a generation.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Zakaria Kariuki, popularly known as Mr. KK Mwenyewe, a young and talented comedian whose voice resonated with the spirit of a generation,” Omtatah said in a statement. “Through satire and art, Mr. KK courageously held a mirror to society, using humor not to divide, but to awaken, educate, and unite,” he wrote.