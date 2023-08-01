Committee Recommends Implementation of CBC But With Changes To Reduce Workload on Learners

The controversial Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) should remain, although with some revisions, the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms has recommended.

The committee submitted its findings to President William Ruto on Tuesday.

The committee suggested reducing the number of learning areas in Lower Primary from 9 to 7 while in the Upper Primary, learning areas will be reduced to 8, and at Junior School, to 9.

Both the Pre-Primary and Senior Schools will have five and seven learning areas, respectively.

The panel pointed out that this would deal with overlaps and overload.

51.2 percent of the 5,205 submissions received about the application of the education framework supported keeping it in place with certain changes, according to the committee.

9.6 percent more people suggested keeping it the same.

However, 21.1% and 12.9% of the submissions, respectively, suggested that the structure be abandoned and that the 8-4-4 structure be reinstated with improvements.

A total of 2,563 contributions from stakeholders about the transition to junior secondary school were filed, according to the report.

93% of the entries suggested placing Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) in already-existing Primary schools.

Approximately 5% of respondents recommended holding JSS in already existing secondary schools.

2 per cent of the submissions suggested new schools for JSS.

It also suggested that the Ministry of Education discontinues the current categorization of public Secondary schools as National, Extra-county, County and Sub-county; and adopt a categorization based on career pathways for Senior school.

Further, the committee recommended the introduction of mandatory three (3) months community service programme for graduates of Senior School before joining Tertiary institutions and a further nine months of mandatory community service after completion of Tertiary education.

