Communities Demand Action on Mining Rights, Urge Govt to Enforce Mining Laws

Community representatives from Kenya’s mineral-rich regions have called on the Ministry of Mining and Blue Economy and the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) to fully implement the Mining Act 2016, which they say has been repeatedly ignored by mining companies.

Speaking before a joint sitting of the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining, chaired by Hon. Charles Kamuren, and the Senate Standing Committee on Lands, Environment and Natural Resources, led by Mohammed Faki, local stakeholders from Siaya, Kajiado, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kwale, and Kilifi counties accused the government agencies of overlooking human rights violations by mining companies in their areas.

Leonard Mbidhi, representing Siaya County, and Silas Asitiba from Vihiga, alleged that local administrations and security agencies are colluding with a regional gold mining company, enabling land exploitation and non-compliance with environmental regulations.

“In Siaya, Vihiga, and Kakamega, there is no respect for human rights in these gold mines. We have petitioned county governments and NEMA, but the criminal activities continue,” said Mbidhi.

Asitiba added: “Artisan miners, landowners, the church, and other local groups in Vihiga accuse this gold mining company of interfering with our land without our consent. We are requesting compensation that reflects both the current land value and the minerals beneath.”

Representatives from Kajiado and Kambe-Ribe in Kilifi, including Roda Parantai and Neema Mwadena, also criticized NEMA for ignoring their concerns, despite a National Assembly Committee visit last year accompanied by CS Hassan Ali Joho. Communities in Kajiado raised issues over land compensation in Magadi and Isinya, as well as water and air pollution that has displaced families.

“Hon. Members, it was better under the white settlers. Current investors have blocked roads and offer no jobs to our children. Demonstrations have yielded nothing,” they told the committees.

NEMA Director-General Mamo Boru Mamo assured the committees that the agency was committed to addressing the issues. “We appreciate the community representatives. Their concerns are genuine and need urgent attention,” he said.

He confirmed that a public hearing regarding Shanta Gold mining activities in Siaya, Kakamega, and Vihiga will take place on December 24. “We issued licenses after robust inspections and approvals from government agencies, but they can be canceled if proper consultations were not followed,” he added.

On Kambe-Ribe in Kilifi, the DG said NEMA will inspect the factory to determine how it resumed operations without regulatory approval. A similar inspection will take place in Magadi, Kajiado.

PS for Mining Harry Kimtai promised that government agencies would hold an engagement forum to address all concerns raised across Kakamega, Vihiga, Siaya, Kajiado, Kwale, and Kilifi.