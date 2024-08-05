Conferment of City Status to Eldoret Postponed by a Week Over Protests

The planned conferment of city status to Eldoret Town was Monday postponed by one week, officials said.

The event was planned for August 8 but was pushed to August 15 over among others the planned nationwide anti-government protests.

The planners denied the event was postponed due to the planned protests.

“I don’t want to sound so sure but we were told the communication was from the Office of the President that asked it be pushed forward,” said an official.

Uasin Gishu governor Jonathan Bii said the ceremony that was to take place on Thursday August 8 was moved after consultation with the national government.

“Following communication from the President’s office the event has been moved forward by a week”, he said.

There was no immediate comment from the Office of the President.

Bii said all preparations including beatification of the town are going on well and the extra one week will give more time to finalize arrangements.

President William Ruto will preside over the handing over of the city charter to the governor at a ceremony set to be held at the Eldoret Sports Club.

Local officials have planned for weeks to host the event.

Other officials said the event was moved to the new date when the president is expected in the town for the winners gala of the ongoing Kenya Music Festival.

The 12 days festival is taking place at Moi Girls High school and has brought in more than 130,000 students and other participants to the town.

There planned nationwide protests in the country over the leadership in general and poor governance.

Poor such protests have left more than 60 people dead and tens others injured.

Property was destroyed after hired goons infiltrated the protests. Police are still investigating the issue.