Confusion At KNH As Legislators Question Dual CEO Leadership

The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Social Services Administration and Agriculture has raised alarm over confusion in the leadership of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after two individuals were reported to be holding the position of CEO.

The committee, chaired by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, was left puzzled after the hospital’s substantive CEO, Dr. Evanson Kamuri, failed to appear for the second time, sending in Dr. William Sigilai instead — who introduced himself as the acting CEO.

Lawmakers questioned how two people could both claim to lead the country’s largest referral hospital. “Why are there two CEOs when we had summoned the substantive CEO who is also the accounting officer?” posed Wangwe.

Dr. Sigilai told the committee that the hospital’s board of management had appointed him in an acting capacity because Dr. Kamuri was on leave. “The letter from the board of management appointed me to act during the CEO’s absence. That office cannot remain vacant,” he said.

However, MPs were not satisfied with the explanation and demanded to see the board’s minutes and formal appointment documents to confirm Sigilai’s authority. They warned that the situation could create confusion in leadership and accountability at the facility.

The committee was also frustrated by the repeated failure to engage with the right official. “We cannot proceed with this meeting when the wrong person keeps appearing. This is the second time. On the third, it will be a summons to the hospital management,” warned Wangwe.

The committee has now directed KNH to provide all relevant documentation regarding the appointment of Dr. Sigilai, including official board resolutions.