Congolese army destroys plane rebels claim was carrying aid

The Congolese government says it targeted an aircraft which rebels claim was delivering food aid before it was blown up in the district of Minembwe, close to the country’s borders with Rwanda and Burundi.

It is the latest violent incident in the region since a ceasefire deal was signed in Washington last Friday.

The army claims it tracked the plane using radar, found it had entered Congolese airspace without legal permission and bore no identification number – giving the force no choice but to take “appropriate measures”.

But rebels allied to the M23 group, which has seized large parts of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo this year, dispute this.

A statement released on behalf of the Twerwaneho group, which controls Minembwe, said the plane was bombed in an act of “barbarity” that destroyed “food rations” and “essential supplies including medicines” intended for village residents.

The statement published by the wider rebel umbrella Congo River Alliance, which includes both the Twerwaneho and M23, threatened that the militia would hit back at the army in so-called “necessary measures” to keep locals safe.

The BBC has not been able to independently verify what cargo was on board the plane, nor where it had come from.

Yet daytime images circulating online, whose topography and details match other footage from the scene, appear to show that most of the wreckage was consumed by the fire.

Burundi defence forces and the Congolese army have blocked road access to rebel-held Minembwe, leaving it reliant on air access for all kinds of supplies.

Neither side has said that the plane originated in Rwanda. But all Rwandan civilian and military aircraft have been banned in DR Congo since February over accusations that Rwanda is backing the M23. Despite widespread evidence, Rwanda denies giving financial or military support to the M23 or its allies.

Decades of conflict escalated earlier this year when M23 rebels seized control of large parts of eastern DR Congo including the regional capital, Goma, the city of Bukavu and two airports.

Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands of civilians forced from their homes following the recent rebel offensive.

The plane’s destruction is one of many violent incidents that have happened since last week’s much-trumpeted peace agreement.

The M23 is one of the biggest parties in this conflict but was not directly involved in the US-brokered ceasefire deal. Instead it favours continuing talks mediated by Qatar, which it says will address “the root causes” of the conflict.

Both Rwanda and DR Congo last week committed to disarming and disengaging their alleged proxies.

However, dozens of armed groups are active in the region – several of whom have already shown they are not adhering to the ceasefire.

Even though US President Donald Trump told those signing the deal that “you’re going to do what is in the agreement”, what is happening in North and South Kivu provinces makes the prospect of lasting peace remote.

Crucially, no verification mechanism was enshrined in the Washington deal. But both DR Congo and Rwanda were given 30 days to set up a monitoring mechanism.

Analysts say last week’s deal does not immediately change the reality on the ground – despite Trump’s wishes – and matters remain tense and uncertain.

Monday’s incident is likely to spark fresh doubts about the prospect of lasting peace taking hold anytime soon.

