Congress passes Trump’s sweeping domestic policy bill

House Republicans voted Thursday morning to approve President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic policy bill, sending it to his desk for his signature.

GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania voted alongside Democrats against President Donald Trump’s massive domestic policy bill.

The package, passed by the Senate in a marathon session earlier this week, includes tax cuts and funding boosts for the Pentagon and border security. It also includes more contentious spending cuts to pay for the rest of the bill, including the biggest downsizing of the federal safety net in decades.

It gives Trump the first major legislative achievement of his second term, following a fierce arm-twisting campaign by GOP leaders to unite a deeply divided party behind his sweeping domestic agenda.

The landmark victory for Republicans comes just six months into Trump’s second administration — a rapid timeline that appeared in question up until the final vote. The president and his Capitol Hill allies ratcheted up pressure on party holdouts in recent days, arguing the package will help cement Trump’s legacy on issues like immigration and tax policy — including making key campaign promises reality — while attempting to rein in spending with historic cuts to federal support for the social safety net.

With almost no room for error, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune convinced nearly every member of their party to march in line behind Trump. They succeeded despite months of griping by fiscal hawks about exploding the deficit with a multi-trillion-dollar bill, and separately, concerns from more moderate members about historic cuts to Medicaid.

The propelling force behind Republicans’ megabill was simple: Trump and his iron grip on the GOP.

“Only one man that can seal the deal,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said of Trump’s involvement in the final hours of the House’s push to pass the bill.

It follows House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ record-breaking speech on the House floor in opposition to the multi-trillion-dollar package. In the early morning hours, a group of Republican holdouts reversed course and agreed to allow the bill to come to the floor for a final vote.

If the bill passes it will be sent to Trump’s desk for his signature.

Seniors, students, taxpayers, children, parents, low-income Americans and just about everyone else will be affected by the massive tax and spending bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said President Donald Trump’s policy agenda bill will make the country “stronger, safer and more prosperous” in remarks ahead of a House vote on the president’s bill. Johnson said Republicans were determined to “not waste that historic opportunity” of having control of the White House, Senate and House.

He said lawmakers “are finally ready to fulfill our promise to the American people” following months of debate and deliberation.

