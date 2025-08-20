Consolata Wakhabubi Sworn In As Nominated Senator

Consolata Wakhabubi has officially been sworn in as a nominated senator, taking over the seat previously held by Gloria Orwoba.

The swearing-in, held on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, marks a key change in the Senate as Wakhabubi begins her duties in the Upper House.

Wakhabubi’s appointment came after Gloria Orwoba was removed from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominated seat. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) later issued a gazette notice confirming Wakhabubi as her replacement.

In her first speech after taking the oath of office, Senator Wakhabubi promised to uphold the Constitution and serve Kenyans with dedication. She highlighted the need for unity, good governance and effective oversight to support the country’s development.

“The Senate is a critical platform for safeguarding the interests of all Kenyans, and I am honoured to serve in this capacity. I commit to working with my colleagues to ensure that our legislative agenda reflects the aspirations of the people,” she said.

Her entry into the Senate comes at a time when the House is increasing its focus on supervision of county governments and strengthening devolution.

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar confirmed that Gloria Orwoba was expelled from the party after the disciplinary committee ruled that she had violated Article 29 of the party’s constitution.

Wakhabubi, who is also known as Consolata Nabwire, thanked President William Ruto and the UDA leadership for nominating her to the Senate under the Kenya Kwanza administration. She expressed gratitude to party members and supporters for their goodwill messages.

She pledged to represent the people of Bungoma County effectively and to continue championing government policies at the grassroots.

Wakhabubi has been an active supporter of President Ruto since his time as Deputy President and has participated in numerous UDA activities across the Western region.